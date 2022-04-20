Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Marketmind: More of the same

04/20/2022 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of U.S. dollar and Japan yen notes

A look at the day ahead in markets from Julien Ponthus.

Many recent trends seem to be accelerating across financial markets this morning with notably the dollar climbing to a fresh two-decade peak against the yen while benchmark 10-year Treasury yields are now a whisker from 3%.

The rhetoric from U.S. Federal Reserve officials is getting more hawkish by the day, pushing up expectations for interest rate hikes, while at the same time the Bank of Japan stepped into the market again to defend its ultra-low rate policy.

The BoJ just offered to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGB) at 0.25%, in its third move since February to defend its yield target.

In the euro zone, Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield remains in striking distance of 1%, its highest since July 2015 as investor brace for the European Central Bank to tighten monetary policy in order to tame rising inflation.

Oil prices, well above $100 a barrel, are back on a rise after heavy losses on Tuesday when the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed its forecast for global growth due notably to Russia's invasion of Ukraine exacerbating rising inflation.

Meanwhile, the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on Chinese equities.

The CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite Index are down over one percent after the central bank surprisingly kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged, despite frequent government pledges to support a slowing economy.

In Europe, stocks futures are slightly higher as the first-quarter earnings seasons brings some comforting news with notably ASML Holding, a key supplier to computer chip makers, reporting net income ahead of expectations.

Results from France's Cosmetics group L'Oreal, food group Danone and Heineken also seem to support the view that most companies are managing, so far, to weather the Ukrainian crisis.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:

- German producer prices at record high amid Ukraine war

- Credit Suisse expects to report a Q1 loss after increasing legal provisions

- Just Eat Takeaway weighs GrubHub sale, scales back 2022 growth view

- Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde and ECB's Executive Board Member Fabio Panetta in G7 and G20 Finance Ministers' and Central Bank Governors' Meeting.

- IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva holds opening news conference at the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings - 1230 GMT.

- Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT

- Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCOR 0.71% 29.85 Real-time Quote.4.29%
ASML HOLDING N.V. 0.36% 564.4 Real-time Quote.-20.53%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.13% 0.68583 Delayed Quote.7.19%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.15% 95.454 Delayed Quote.11.93%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.09% 1.2046 Delayed Quote.1.53%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.38% 167.654 Delayed Quote.6.20%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.11% 1.30254 Delayed Quote.-3.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.02% 0.735202 Delayed Quote.5.72%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.27% 102.31 Delayed Quote.10.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.24% 0.79487 Delayed Quote.0.31%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.39% 7.278 Delayed Quote.-17.97%
DANONE 5.68% 56.05 Real-time Quote.-3.59%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.30% 139.146 Delayed Quote.4.74%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.19% 1.08106 Delayed Quote.-5.19%
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. 2.64% 73.85 Real-time Quote.-11.21%
HEINEKEN N.V. 3.09% 92.1 Real-time Quote.-9.63%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.18% 0.012102 Delayed Quote.2.78%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.41% 1.684437 Delayed Quote.7.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.03% 0.01309 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) 0.31% 224.6 Delayed Quote.-5.87%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.38% 0.739 Delayed Quote.-5.85%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. -1.76% 25.895 Real-time Quote.-46.15%
L'ORÉAL 0.71% 353.3 Real-time Quote.-15.83%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.49% 107.997 Delayed Quote.44.39%
NETFLIX, INC. 3.18% 348.61 Delayed Quote.-42.13%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.23% 87.031 Delayed Quote.8.76%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.27% 0.67616 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -1.58% 3695.73 Real-time Quote.-15.80%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -1.20% 3561.76 Real-time Quote.-13.39%
TESLA, INC. 2.38% 1028.15 Delayed Quote.-2.71%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.18% 0.925018 Delayed Quote.5.47%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.49% 128.708 Delayed Quote.10.49%
WTI 0.08% 103.72 Delayed Quote.37.64%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:07aFTSE 100 to Open Higher After Strong U.S. Finish
DJ
03:05aAustralian shares edge up on $14.8 bln bid for Ramsay Health Care
RE
03:01aUAE's Empower To Build Two Solar Power Plants In Morocco - WAM
RE
03:01aUae's empower wins contract to build two solar power plants in m…
RE
03:01aJITSE GROEN : Takeaway in talks with potential buyers for Grubhub, says CEO Groen
RE
02:58aS.Korean stocks flat with investor focus on corporate earnings
RE
02:55aNo 'good or bad' in exchange rates, Japan official says, as yen slips
RE
02:53aIndian court stays demolition of shops in sensitive area of New Delhi
RE
02:47aJapanese shares track Wall St strength, weaker yen lifts automakers
RE
02:47aSaudi Cabinet approves agreement on investments by PIF in Egypt -state media
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Netflix rocked by subscriber loss, may offer cheaper ad-supported plans
2Stocks wobble as China lockdowns weigh; yen wallows
3Ackman's fund likely feeling the Netflix pain as shares plunge
4Just Eat Takeaway weighs GrubHub sale, scales back 2022 growth view
5ASML reports 3.5 billion net sales and 695 million net income in Q1 2..

HOT NEWS