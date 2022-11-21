Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Marketmind: Oil not so slick

11/21/2022 | 04:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever.

Falling oil prices are often seen as good news for world markets, signaling weaker inflationary pressures as well as a boost to households' purchasing power and corporate profit margins.

Crude's current slump, however, is more of a mixed bag.

Oil slid to a 10-month low on Monday, accelerating a decline that has now reached around 15% in the last two weeks. The drivers of the drop - both short- and medium-term - are concerning.

The demand outlook in China is deteriorating as authorities there become mired in numerous battles against COVID-19 flare ups. Hopes Beijing will open up the economy soon seem fanciful, spelling trouble for a world already facing slowdown next year, even recession in many key economies.

Wall Street fell on Monday, with energy one of the worst performers. The S&P 500 energy sector index slid almost 3% to a four-week low before recovering. But after having surged around 60% this year - the only major S&P 500 sector to rise this year - there is plenty downside potential.

China's pandemic plight is also fueling safe-haven demand for the dollar - which rose strongly on Monday - and a stronger dollar tends to weigh on commodity and energy prices.

The benefits of lower oil this time around may not be so clear-cut. All else equal, a stronger dollar tightens financial conditions, which may be what policymakers want in the fight against inflation, but growth and risk appetite will suffer.

The eventual good news is the impact on inflation. Brent crude futures are at a 10-month low, which has dragged the year-on-year price rise down as low as 7%. In March it was over 100%.

But right now, oil's slide is being driven by weakening demand, growth fears and a strong dollar. None of that is encouraging for investors or risk assets in the near term.

Oil price & year-on-year change

Three key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

- China's Baidu earnings (Q3)

- Taiwan unemployment (October)

- Fed's Mester, Bullard and George speak

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever in Orlando, Fla.; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Jamie McGeever


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
04:37pNorfolk Southern to buy assets of Cincinnati Southern Railway
RE
04:37pMusk tell staff no more layoffs planned - Verge
RE
04:36pWall Street slips as concerns rise of stricter China COVID curbs
RE
04:34pMarketmind: Oil not so slick
RE
04:30pCorn, wheat futures ease on firm U.S. dollar, export concerns
RE
04:21pNorfolk Southern to purchase assets of Cincinnati Southern Railway
RE
04:13pZoom raises annual profit forecast on demand for video-conferencing services
RE
04:11p'Red flag' gun laws in focus after attack at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub
RE
04:07pDell quarterly profit jumps on higher server demand, lower costs
RE
04:05pPenguin Random House scraps $2.2 billion deal to merge with Simon & Schuster
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bob Iger returning to Disney as CEO
2Analyst recommendations: Boohoo, Conoco, Intel, Next, Salesforce...
3LONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: China Covid worry hits stock and oil prices
4Chinese carmakers target more European sales with five-star EVs
5'It's over': Twitter France's head quits amid layoffs

HOT NEWS