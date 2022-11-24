Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Marketmind: PMI, PMI baby

11/24/2022 | 04:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Passersby walk past in front of an electric stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever.

Asian markets are looking to round off the week on a positive note on Friday, with regional stocks on course to chalk up their fourth straight weekly rise.

The relative calm may not last, however, if recession risks and fears accelerate. There are good reasons to believe this is in the cards.

Indications from the initial batch of November purchasing managers index (PMI) data released so far show that private sector business activity is weaker than forecast and in many countries is contracting, most notably in the United States.

In Asia, Japan's manufacturing activity is shrinking at its fastest pace in two years, flash estimates showed. Investors will be paying close attention to the PMI reports for most other Asian countries - including economic heavyweights China, South Korea and India - due out on Dec. 1.

Fed officials, meanwhile, left markets a Thanksgiving morsel to chew over from their latest policy meeting minutes. A U.S. recession next year, they wrote, is "almost as likely as the baseline (forecast)."

Wall Street dismissed this on Wednesday, but it can't do so for long. Surely.

For now though, equity investors' glass is half full. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan Index is on course to post its fourth consecutive weekly rise, and so far in November it is up 14%. This would be its best month since March 2009 and one of its best on record.

Of course this comes at the tail end of a brutal year for world markets in which Asia has suffered from soaring U.S. interest rates and historically weak domestic currencies.

Like stocks, regional FX markets are enjoying a period of relative calm as weaker U.S. inflation readings have weighed on the dollar. Some have consolidated more than others: recent intervention has boosted the yen, and the Thai baht has appreciated six weeks in a row.

Investors will be hoping for more consolidation and calm on Friday, leaving the potential PMI fireworks for next week.

Three key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Friday:

- Japan Tokyo inflation (October)

- Malaysia inflation (October)

- Singapore industrial production (October)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever in Orlando, Fla.; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Jamie McGeever


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.26% 93.653 Delayed Quote.12.29%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.23% 0.6759 Delayed Quote.-8.43%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.16% 167.89 Delayed Quote.7.80%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.33% 1.2114 Delayed Quote.-12.09%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.47% 103.878 Delayed Quote.15.99%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.04% 0.7493 Delayed Quote.-5.40%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.56% 144.248 Delayed Quote.11.22%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.09% 1.0407 Delayed Quote.-9.33%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.69% 1.69837 Delayed Quote.11.84%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.01% 0.012253 Delayed Quote.-8.87%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.80% 0.6802 Delayed Quote.-14.98%
MSCI AC ASIA EX JAPAN (STRD) 1.38% 601.332 Real-time Quote.-25.22%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.17% 5627.37 Real-time Quote.-10.39%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.37% 86.741 Delayed Quote.10.36%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.06% 0.6259 Delayed Quote.-9.98%
NOTE AB 0.38% 160.4 Delayed Quote.-30.82%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.48% 138.592 Delayed Quote.22.68%
Latest news "Economy"
05:46pChina's CNOOC pays Petrobras $1.9 billion for production sharing deal at Brazil's Buzios field
RE
05:43pDogecoin Lost 0.12% to $0.081 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pEthereum Gained 2.26% to $1195.20 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pBitcoin Gained 0.34% to $16537.35 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.34% to 98.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Gains 0.17% to $1.0413 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Gains 0.51% to $1.2117 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Lost 0.70% to 138.62 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:10pTwitter job cuts a concern as new EU rules kick in, EU justice head says
RE
04:54pNew Zealand consumer confidence slips in November - ANZ-Roy Morgan
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1South Korea truckers strike again with auto, battery supply chains at r..
2Sterling Rises Vs Dollar After Fed Minutes, UK Data
3Why is Warren investing in TSMC?
4CENIT AG: Weaker Q4 2022 expected - adjusted forecast for fiscal year 2..
5Analyst recommendations: Apple, Dollar Tree, GSK...

HOT NEWS