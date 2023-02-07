Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Marketmind: Powell has spoken - bullish or bearish?

02/07/2023 | 04:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks at The Economic Club of Washington

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has spoken and luckily for bulls and bears, there was something for everyone, so where Asian markets go on Wednesday is something a coin flip.

With an expected interest rate rise in India taking center stage regionally, investors in Asia will be digesting the mixed U.S. picture that saw stocks rise but the dollar and Treasuries ease lower on Tuesday.

Wall Street was boosted and the dollar was dented by Powell's reluctance - indeed, refusal - to say January's blowout jobs data necessarily means interest rates need to be higher than Fed officials estimated late last year.

But he also said "it will take some time" to get the inflation genie back in the 2% bottle. Bond prices slipped, yield curves steepened, the expected "terminal rate" clung to 5.15% and the amount of implied policy easing this year steadied at around just 15 basis points.

The Reserve Bank of India is likely to raise its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.50%, which most economists reckon will be the last of the hiking cycle.

More than three-quarters of the 52 economists polled by Reuters last month expect the quarter point increase, and 12 predict no change. But as Australia's central bank showed on Tuesday, beware surprises.

The Indian rupee goes into the meeting at a one-month low against the dollar, pressured by the rate outlook and beaten by the Adani Group financial crisis, which has morphed into a political crisis.

It was revealed on Tuesday that the group is considering independent evaluation of issues relating to legal compliance, related party transactions and internal controls after a U.S. short-seller's critical report on its businesses sparked over $110 billion losses in the group's market value.

Adani got some reprieve after JP Morgan said the group's companies are still eligible for inclusion in the bank's influential bond indexes, while ratings agencies say Indian banks' credit profiles are safe.

With the rupee within a whisker of October's record low, however, traders will be on RBI intervention alert.

Elsewhere in regional FX, the Aussie dollar has a spring in its step after the Australian central bank on Tuesday raised rates to a decade-high and signaled it may tighten policy more than markets had expected.

The yen shot higher too on Tuesday, snapping a heavy two-day losing run after strong wage growth data. December's current account figures are next up on Wednesday.

Here are three key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:

- India interest rate decision

- Japan current account (December)

- Fed's Williams, Cook, Bostic, Barr, Kashkari and Waller all speak

(By Jamie McGeever; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Jamie McGeever


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (AUD/INR) 1.10% 57.577696 Delayed Quote.0.84%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.32% 91.078 Delayed Quote.2.25%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.82% 0.69492 Delayed Quote.1.54%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -1.39% 78 Delayed Quote.-10.37%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -1.09% 157.698 Delayed Quote.0.25%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.11% 1.20389 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (CAD/INR) 0.47% 61.798 Delayed Quote.0.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.90% 97.792 Delayed Quote.1.84%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.30% 0.74611 Delayed Quote.1.04%
EURO (B) VS INDIAN RUPEE SPOT (EUR/INR) 0.11% 88.8614 Delayed Quote.0.20%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -1.24% 140.54 Delayed Quote.1.51%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.06% 1.07245 Delayed Quote.0.81%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -1.24% 1.583306 Delayed Quote.1.18%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.08% 0.012078 Delayed Quote.0.62%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.51% 0.703 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -1.01% 82.823 Delayed Quote.0.32%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.17% 0.6321 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
US DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (USD/INR) 0.07% 82.792 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -1.21% 131.029 Delayed Quote.0.73%
Latest news "Economy"
05:30pDogecoin Gained 1.00% to $0.092 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pEthereum Gained 1.78% to $1667.49 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pBitcoin Gained 1.24% to $23200.85 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pMaterials Up as Traders Ignore Fed Warnings -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05:29pConsumer Cos Up on Peak Rate Hopes -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:29pHealth Care Up Amid Deal Activity -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:29pIndustrials Up Slightly on Mixed Earnings Prospects -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:27pEnergy Up After BP Earnings -- Energy Roundup
DJ
05:26pCanada Commits $34 Billion in New Spending for Health Care
DJ
05:24pEbay to lay off 500 employees
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCK KGAA : Goldman Sachs gives a Sell rating
2Analyst recommendations: Pfizer, Illinois Tools Work, ON Semiconductor...
3Futures inch higher ahead of Powell speech
4BNP Paribas misses Q4 market expectations, raises 2025 targets
5Siemens Energy Q1 net loss more than doubles on wind unit woes

HOT NEWS