Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Marketmind: Santa rally? Ho ho ho

12/18/2022 | 04:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An eagle tops the U.S. Federal Reserve building's facade in Washington

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever.

There's a reason investors are warned not to fight the Fed, but sometimes they still need to learn the hard way.

When the second most powerful central bank in the world is standing shoulder to shoulder with the Fed too, markets are bound to get a bloody nose.

This is essentially what happened last week - a sea of red across Wall Street and world stocks after the Fed and European Central Bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points and gave the clearest signals to date that they are far from done.

Of course, the Fed is nearer the end of its rate-hiking cycle than the ECB, which is perhaps why rates markets continue to bet on a pivot by Fed Chair Jerome Powell later next year even though he is adamant there won't be one.

U.S. recession and global slowdown fears ratcheted up on Friday after the weakest U.S. PMI figures in over two years were released. Earlier in the week, U.S. retail sales and a swathe of Chinese data significantly undershot forecasts too.

And this is the economy into which central banks around the world are still jacking up interest rates?

This sets the tone for the week in Asia, where the set pieces will be monetary policy decisions in Japan and Indonesia, the minutes of the RBA's last policy meeting, and inflation readings from Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore.

The BOJ is expected to keep its key lending rate at -0.10% and reaffirm its 'yield curve control' commitment to cap the 10-year government bond yield at 0.25%.

But in a notable departure from the past few decades, hawkish voices within the BOJ are making themselves heard, just as Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's tenure draws to a close in March.

The decision comes three days before November inflation figures are released. Annual core CPI inflation is expected to inch up to 3.7% in November from 3.6% in October, marking a fresh 41-year high.

Japan core CPI inflation:

Japan headline CPI inflation:

Indeed, Kyodo reported on Saturday that Japan's government is set to revise a decade-old joint statement with the BOJ that commits the central bank to reach 2% inflation "at the earliest date possible," making the 2% inflation target a more flexible goal.

Bank Indonesia, meanwhile, is expected to do its version of the Fed shuffle, stepping down the pace of rate hikes to 25 bps from three consecutive 50 bps moves. Most analysts expect the seven-day reverse repo rate to be raised to 5.50% from 5.25%.

A bruising year is drawing to a close. Will there be a Santa rally, even a mini one, in the last week before Christmas?

Three key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Monday:

- German Ifo index (December)

- ECB's de Guindos speaks

- U.S. NAHB housing market index (December)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever in Orlando, Fla.; Editing by Diane Craft)

By Jamie McGeever


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.25% 0.633 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.24% 91.197 Delayed Quote.10.53%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.23% 0.6701 Delayed Quote.-7.64%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.00% 1.1464 Delayed Quote.-3.70%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.45% 165.208 Delayed Quote.7.82%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.03% 1.2144 Delayed Quote.-9.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.14% 0.690512 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.35% 99.404 Delayed Quote.10.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.18% 0.7304 Delayed Quote.-7.43%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.53% 143.98 Delayed Quote.11.99%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.05% 1.0589 Delayed Quote.-6.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.30% 0.011392 Delayed Quote.-3.68%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.31% 1.643601 Delayed Quote.7.68%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.14% 0.012091 Delayed Quote.-10.09%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -2.06% 5559.62 Real-time Quote.-9.58%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.50% 86.777 Delayed Quote.10.97%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.02% 0.6375 Delayed Quote.-7.23%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.05% 0.944376 Delayed Quote.6.87%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.53% 135.966 Delayed Quote.19.71%
Latest news "Economy"
05:07pItaly waters down plan to promote cash payments after EU criticism
RE
04:49pMarketmind: Santa rally? Ho ho ho
RE
04:45pNorth Korea confirms 'important' test to develop spy satellite, KCNA says
RE
04:12pZelenskiy says Ukraine preparing for all defence scenarios
RE
04:11pEl Paso braces for 'incredible' influx of migrants
RE
03:31pVatican dismisses Trump-supporting, anti-abortion leader from priesthood
RE
02:41pBiden comes under pressure over expected easing of U.S. asylum rules
RE
02:17pTwitter prohibits users from promoting accounts on Facebook, Mastodon
RE
01:46pTwitter will remove accounts created solely to promote other social platforms
RE
12:54pKissinger calls for a negotiated peace in Ukraine, Kyiv dismisses his proposal
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel delaying German factory start, wants more subsidies - Volksstimme
2Kissinger calls for a negotiated peace in Ukraine, Kyiv dismisses his p..
3New Azeri energy deal to cut Europe reliance on Russia
4Twitter prohibits users from promoting accounts on Facebook, Mastodon
5Back bailout or risk losing it all, Uniper boss tells shareholders

HOT NEWS