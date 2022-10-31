Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Marketmind: Sky HIBOR

10/31/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hang Seng Stock index in Hong Kong

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever

Investors' focus on the growing stress in Asian financial markets has tended to center gravitate towards the yuan and the yen. They should probably add HIBOR to their worries.

Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rates - the rates at which banks in Hong Kong lend to each other - are soaring, especially at the short end of the curve. Indeed, the ultra short end is inverted.

Overnight HIBOR jumped by 58 basis points on Monday through 3.00%, the highest in almost three years. This followed a 45 bps spike on Friday.

GRAPHIC: Overnight HIBOR

What's going on?

At face value it suggests liquidity is drying up, pushing borrowing costs sharply higher. Rising credit risk could be related to Hong Kong banks' exposure to the crisis-hit Chinese property sector.

It could also be related to Hong Kong's efforts to defend its pegged currency and prevent it from breaching the weaker end of its 7.75 to 7.85 band against the U.S. dollar. This has eroded cash balances in the local banking system to their lowest in nearly three years.

It could also be related to the mounting downward pressure on the Chinese yuan. Or month-end issues - HIBOR spiked sharply higher in late June and September too.

Whatever the cause, it is another regional red flag on top of persistent FX weakness, central bank intervention, and the steep decline in Hong Kong and Chinese stocks, especially tech.

On the yen, Japan's Ministry of Finance confirmed that it spent $43 billion on FX market intervention over two days in October, which follows $20 billion spent on Sept. 22 trying to contain the currency's slide.

In sum: $63 billion spent, in three days, with the respective dollar/yen trigger points apparently around 146.00, 152.00, and 149.50. With dollar/yen currently around 148.65, it is an open question whether authorities' action has been a success.

The big regional diary event on Tuesday will be the RBA's rate decision. Investors are forecasting a quarter-point hike.

Three key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

Regional PMIs (October)

Australia rate decision (25 bps hike expected)

U.S. ISM (October)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever in Orlando, Fla.; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Jamie McGeever


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.58% 4.667119 Delayed Quote.0.79%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.36% 94.969 Delayed Quote.13.12%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) -0.34% 8.374942 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.59% 170.403 Delayed Quote.9.94%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) 0.60% 5.3582 Delayed Quote.6.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.40% 109.04 Delayed Quote.19.01%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.08% 7.2137 Delayed Quote.0.02%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.20% 146.84 Delayed Quote.12.29%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) 0.13% 0.088241 Delayed Quote.3.31%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.13% 1.796332 Delayed Quote.16.10%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.10% 0.6728 Delayed Quote.-14.80%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.63% 86.271 Delayed Quote.8.90%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.87% 7.33699 Delayed Quote.14.43%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.71% 7.3015 Delayed Quote.14.13%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.57% 148.668 Delayed Quote.28.12%
Latest news "Economy"
03:29pChina's Xi greets Vietnamese ally with ceremony, call for defiance
RE
03:27pU.S. FDA warns of tracheostomy tube shortage
RE
03:24pU.S. resumes 'on-site' inspections to keep track of weapons in Ukraine
RE
03:21pUK faces tax rises as well as spending cuts - Treasury source
RE
03:10pU.S. Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion ahead of Halloween night drawing
RE
03:04pMarketmind: Sky HIBOR
RE
03:04pSOFTS-Arabica coffee jumps nearly 5%, raw sugar gains 2%
RE
03:04pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 6.07% This Month to Settle at $6.3550 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pTuSimple fires CEO over ties to Chinese firm; exec denies wrongdoing
RE
03:02pNorth Korea demands the U.S., South Korea halt joint military drills
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Keyence Shares Jump After It Posts 27% Rise in First-Half Net Profit
2Tesla held talks to take up to 20% stake in Glencore - FT
3Europe's debt market strains force some governments to rework trading r..
4Fed set to deliver another big rate hike, debate December downshift
5Analyst recommendations: AMD, Caterpillar, Gilead Sciences, Meta, Param..

HOT NEWS