Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Marketmind: Two-year U.S. bond yield dam bursts

08/29/2022 | 04:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People pass by an electronic screen showing Japan's Nikkei share price index inside a conference hall in Tokyo

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever

Another dam has burst, with the two-year rise to a 15-year high just shy of 3.50% flooding global markets with extra uncertainty and fear.

Wall Street managed to claw back some of its earlier losses on Monday but still closed in the red, a noteworthy development given the extent of Friday's selloff. The failure to bounce back at all is a reflection of how jittery investors are right now.

Not only are they having to adjust to a hawkish Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank also appears poised to accelerate the pace of interest rate hikes. Bonds are selling off globally, the dollar is surging, and no corner of the investment world is being spared the fallout.

The scale of the two-year U.S. bond yield rise is truly remarkable - a year ago it was as low as 16 basis points, today it nudged 350 bps. With the Fed likely to continue tightening, few would bet against it rising further.

China's travails aren't helping either. The yuan has sunk to a two-year low against the dollar and the psychological 7.00/$ barrier is within touching distance.

Chinese corporate earnings reports on Tuesday could give further clues on the health - or otherwise - of the property and financial sectors, with ICBC, Bank of China, China Construction Bank, and China Resources Land all releasing first-half results.

Japanese jobs data is the headline release on Asia's macro calendar on Tuesday - the unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 2.6% - while rising rates are expected to put a dent in Australian house building approvals.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

Japan unemployment (July)

Australian building approvals (July)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever in Orlando, Florida; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.91% 4.766452 Delayed Quote.2.66%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.46% 0.68985 Delayed Quote.-5.10%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.00% 2.74 Delayed Quote.-2.49%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) 0.46% 8.083851 Delayed Quote.-6.14%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.11% 1.17 Delayed Quote.-13.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) 0.85% 5.3103 Delayed Quote.4.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.39% 0.7681 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION -0.61% 4.86 Delayed Quote.-9.44%
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED -0.78% 31.95 Delayed Quote.-1.83%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 1.09% 6.9015 Delayed Quote.-5.21%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.58% 0.9994 Delayed Quote.-12.61%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) 0.50% 0.086362 Delayed Quote.0.74%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.01% 0.012504 Delayed Quote.-6.88%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.69% 0.6148 Delayed Quote.-10.28%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.36% 6.91581 Delayed Quote.8.43%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.51% 6.9067 Delayed Quote.8.18%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:26pWall Street retreats as rate hike concerns persist
RE
04:25pMaterials Down as Traders Digest Fed Comments -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:22pEnergy Up With Oil on Supply Concerns -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:15pDollar eases off of 20-year high as euro boosted by rates view
RE
04:12pCANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.05% to 19,863.73
RE
04:09pMARKETMIND : Two-year U.S. bond yield dam bursts
RE
04:00pWall Street retreats as rate hike concerns persist
RE
03:50pWHITE HOUSE : Biden has not been briefed on classified materials recovered from Trump's home
RE
03:48p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.247% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:48p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.109% -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China stocks fall as economic slowdown concerns weigh
2BW LPG's Financial Results for Q2 2022
3APPLE INC : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
4BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5Farmmi Shipping Repeat Order to Southwest Asia

HOT NEWS