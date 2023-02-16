Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Marketmind: What landing?

02/16/2023 | 12:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole.

Forget soft landing, equities seem to be betting on no landing for the U.S. economy: a sublime state where steady growth and low unemployment can co-exist with slowing inflation and higher interest rates.

That at least would explain the resilience of stocks to blockbuster U.S. retail data and the rise of 10-year Treasury yields to seven-week highs. After an initial dip, Wall Street rallied into the close and futures have since nudged higher, lifting Asian markets in the process.

Given that retail sales comprise 35% of consumption expenditure, the jump in January saw the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow estimate climb to 2.4% for the first quarter. That's a marked divergence from the Blue Chip consensus which has been tipping a sharp contraction for the quarter.

Reacting to the run of better data, Goldman Sachs cut the chance of a U.S. recession in the next 12 months to 25%, from 35%. "Activity growth appears to remain positive but below potential, keeping the rebalancing of supply and demand on track," was Goldman's conclusion.

In Asia, it's a testament to how indifferent markets are to Japanese economic data that the largest monthly trade deficit on record came and went with hardly a murmur.

The shortfall of 3.49 trillion yen, or $26 billion, reflected higher import costs for coal, LNG and oil, combined with a drop in exports of cars, car parts and chip-making equipment to China.

That brought the rolling 12-month deficit to a staggering $174 billion, underscoring the ongoing transfer of wealth from manufacturing nations to resource producers.

That flow of money offshore is another reason why the yen is still so weak, despite all the talk of an eventual end to super-easy money by the Bank of Japan.

Speaking of which, Kazuo Ueda, the government's nominee for BOJ governor, will appear at a confirmation hearing in parliament on Feb. 24.

Markets will be hoping Ueda will clarify just where he sits on the dovish/hawkish scale, or at least offer some clue on how long yield curve control might last. Investors clearly think its days are numbered given 10-year yields have been pinned to the 50-basis-point ceiling for the past week or so.

Key developments that could influence markets on Thursday:

- Central Bank speakers are out en masse, including the ECB's Panetta, Nagel, Lane, Makhlouf and Guindos; BoE head economist Pill; and central bank officials from Canada, Norway and Sweden. Among the Fed speakers are Mester, Cook and Bullard

- U.S. data includes Jan PPI, housing starts, jobless claims and the Philly Fed index

($1 = 133.6400 yen)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.06% 0.57393 Delayed Quote.1.83%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.02% 0.64588 Delayed Quote.1.71%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.13% 92.611 Delayed Quote.1.78%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.14% 0.69166 Delayed Quote.1.46%
BRENT OIL 0.74% 85.86 Delayed Quote.0.01%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.03% 1.12513 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.07% 161.284 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.07% 1.2046 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.03% 0.620347 Delayed Quote.1.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.07% 0.698056 Delayed Quote.1.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.06% 100.05 Delayed Quote.1.80%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.07% 0.7467 Delayed Quote.1.37%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.05% 0.8886 Delayed Quote.0.09%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.12% 143.341 Delayed Quote.0.08%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.13% 1.07055 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.02% 0.010044 Delayed Quote.0.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.03% 0.0113 Delayed Quote.0.49%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.09% 1.619355 Delayed Quote.0.44%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.09% 0.012099 Delayed Quote.0.25%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.04% 0.6889 Delayed Quote.-0.34%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.39% 84.395 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.39% 0.63024 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.08% 0.830179 Delayed Quote.0.36%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.13% 0.934099 Delayed Quote.0.24%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.01% 133.893 Delayed Quote.0.34%
WTI 1.15% 79.425 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
Latest news "Economy"
12:50aNorth Korea's Kim kicks off housing and greenhouse projects amid economic woes
RE
12:50aIndia's Jan gold imports plunge 76% to 32-month low - govt source
RE
12:50aIndia's january gold imports fall 76% y/y to 11 tonnes, lowest i…
RE
12:42aJapan's 5-year bond yield falls on strong auction results
RE
12:41aAirbus targets 720 deliveries in 2023
RE
12:35aFund industry says proposed U.S. SEC rules would harm retirement savers
RE
12:33aMarketmind: What landing?
RE
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Busy Earnings Day Ahead; -2-
DJ
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Busy Earnings Day Ahead; Strong Data Dims Fed Pivot Hopes
DJ
12:12aStocks shrug off rates risk as U.S. consumers spend
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alfen N : 22FY results
2New Biden EV charger rules stress Made In America, force Tesla changes
3U.S. retail sales rebound strongly in January
4UNITY Biotechnology to Participate in the SVB Securities Global Biophar..
5Kering - Press release - 2022 Annual Results

HOT NEWS