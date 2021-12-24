Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Marketmind: What worked and what didn't

12/24/2021 | 03:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Last day of trading before Christmas at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao

How many of the investment calls made a year ago did what they promised? As is usual in any year, some asset classes stubbornly refused to do as they were told.

Take the dollar. At this time last year, shorting the dollar was the most "crowded" trade, BofA said, citing its monthly fund manager survey. Some have pointed out in the past how his particular poll has acted as a contrarian indicator but this one has been particularly spectacular; the dollar index is up 7% this year. No central bank can "out-dove" the Fed, we were told, but of course, plenty managed it.

The other one that went wrong was emerging markets; expecting a rebound in trade, tourism and commodity prices, alongside dollar weakness, Morgan Stanley a year ago told clients "Gotta Buy EM All!"

Hopefully they didn't. Emerging currency debt has lost 9% and equities are down 6%. Those index moves of course contain some gems (look at 20% gains for Indian shares and a 15% rise for frontier market equities) but also unfortunately... some Turkeys.

Even after some unorthodox measures by the administration to repair the damage, the lira remains down some 50%-plus on the year.

The commodity and oil bet has worked however, as has U.S. tech, the gift which kept giving -- for all the threats of more fines for monopolistic behaviour, higher taxes and challenges from smaller tech firms, the U.S. Nasdaq index rose 26%.

And makers of semiconductors -- dubbed the new oil by some -- are up 40%, not too far behind Brent's 45% rebound.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Danilo Masoni)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.03% 0.72346 Delayed Quote.-6.26%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.05% 1.34101 Delayed Quote.-2.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.00% 0.7792 Delayed Quote.-0.96%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.01% 12185.91 Delayed Quote.4.48%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.09% 1.13335 Delayed Quote.-7.26%
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. 1.42% 14.29 Delayed Quote.0.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.03% 0.013313 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.83% 75.95 Delayed Quote.43.06%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.06% 99.34 Delayed Quote.44.96%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.85% 15653.373957 Real-time Quote.20.43%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.15% 0.68188 Delayed Quote.-5.24%
WTI 0.90% 73.715 Delayed Quote.47.85%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:26aThai c.bank to test retail digital currency later than planned
RE
08:25aMARKETMIND : What worked and what didn't
RE
08:22aJapan will not send government delegation to Beijing Olympics
RE
08:20aUK regulator shows more assertive posture in blocking Facebook purchase of Giphy
RE
08:19aReckitt to sell E45 skincare brand to Karo Pharma for $268 mln
RE
08:13aItaly Senate approves tax-cutting 2022 budget, moves on to Chamber
RE
08:10aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Lower
DJ
08:09aShares edge up, dollar set for worst week since Sept as Omicron fears ebb
RE
08:05aShanghai energy exchange waives delivery fee from Jan 2022-Jan 2023
RE
08:04aSouth Africa to roll out COVID-19 boosters immediately
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices ease in holiday trade, market focus on next OPEC+ move
2Wall St Week Ahead-'Santa Claus' stocks rally? Investors look to Omicro..
3Gazprom to sign memo with Linde for third line of Ust-Luga LNG plant
4Biden signs bill banning goods from China's Xinjiang over forced labor
5Reckitt to sell E45 skincare brand to Karo Pharma for $268 mln

HOT NEWS