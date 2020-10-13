Log in
Markets and Markets : Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Market worth $9.4 billion by 2025

10/13/2020 | 11:30pm EDT

The report 'Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Market by Material, Usability (Disposable, Reusable), FDA Class (Class I, Class II, Class III), Application (Attire, Surgical supplies & Wipes, Sheets & Blankets), Hospital Department, Region - Global Forecast to 2025', size is estimated at USD 7.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8%. Increasing population, medical infrastructure development & health promotion by government authorities, and increasing affordability are major key driving factors for the growth of the antimicrobial hospital textiles industry.

Browse 128 market data Tables and 74 Figures spread through 186 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Market by Material, Usability (Disposable, Reusable), FDA Class (Class I, Class II, Class III), Application (Attire, Surgical supplies & Wipes, Sheets & Blankets), Hospital Department, Region - Global Forecast to 2025'
View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/antimicrobial-hospital-textiles-market-170739426.html

The cotton segment is estimated to dominate the overall antimicrobial hospital textiles market.

Cotton was the largest material type in the overall antimicrobial hospital textiles market. This is because cotton is susceptible to microbial attack, as is it a naturally occurring plant fiber. Cotton is very soft in nature and renders comfort when it is in contact with the skin. Due to comfort property, it is used more as compared to other antimicrobial hospital textiles material. This factor is driving the demand for cotton in the antimicrobial hospital textiles market.

Attire is the largest application for the antimicrobial hospital textiles market.

Attire is the largest application during the forecast period. The attire worn by the doctors, patients, and staff members in a hospital should be hygienic as it can act as a source of HAIs. Patients with lower immunity are highly susceptible to infections. Attire is used to protect hospital staff and prevent HAIs and is a mandatory practice in hospitals. Hence, the demand for antimicrobial textiles is high in the attire application.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing antimicrobial hospital textiles market.

In APAC, the growing population, along with rising investment in the healthcare sector to provide effective and efficient medical service, is expected to drive the market. The demand for high-quality fabric in the region, with textile being one of the major industries in countries such as China and India, is expected to support the demand for antimicrobial hospital textiles. The emerging economies of APAC, such as China, India, and Indonesia, will play a major role in the growth of the antimicrobial hospital textiles market. The expansion of the healthcare industry and the rising awareness regarding health and hygiene will also drive the market during the forecast period.

Milliken & Company (US), Trevira GmbH (Germany), Unitika Trading Co. Ltd. (Japan), Thai Acrylic Fiber Co. Ltd. (Thailand), PurThread Technologies, Inc. (US), LifeThreads LLC (US), Sinterama (Italy), Smith & Nephew Plc. (UK), and Herculite Inc. (US) are the key players operating in the antimicrobial hospital textiles market.

