Markets and Markets : Thermal Interface Materials Market worth $4.6 billion by 2025

11/14/2020 | 11:55pm EST

The report 'Thermal Interface Materials Market by Chemistry (Silicone, Epoxy, Polyimide), Type (Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers, others), Application (Computers, Telecom, Consumer Durables, Medical Devices, others), and Region-Global Forecast to 2025', The global thermal interface materials market size is estimated at USD 2.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.4%. The thermal interface materials market is witnessing high growth owing to increasing demand for miniaturization of electronic devices, growing LED market, and increasing use of TIMs in end-use industries.

Browse 203 market data Tables and 75 Figures spread through 231 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Thermal Interface Materials Market by Chemistry (Silicone, Epoxy, Polyimide), Type (Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers, others), Application (Computers, Telecom, Consumer Durables, Medical Devices, others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025'
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/thermal-interface-material-market-13483121.html

Silicone is the largest and fastest-growing chemistry segment of the thermal interface materials market.

The thermal interface materials market is segmented on the basis of chemistry into silicone, epoxy, polyimide, and others. Silicone is largest and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to its superior properties such as temperature variation stability, vibration & shock resistance, stability to mechanical stress, and resistance to chemical attack. This factor is driving the demand for cotton in the thermal interface materials market.

Greases & adhesives is the largest type segment of the thermal interface materials market.

The thermal interface materials market is segmented on the basis of type into greases & adhesives, tapes & films, gap fillers, metal-based TIMs, phase change materials, and others. Greases & adhesives is largest type owing to the easy to use and its increased use in various applications such as mobile phones, PCs, server CPUs, engine & transmission control modules, memory modules, power conversion equipment, and others.

Computers is the largest application of thermal interface materials market.

The thermal interface materials market is segmented on the basis of applications into computers, telecom, consumer durables, medical devices, industrial machinery, automotive electronics, and others. Among these, the computer segment is the largest application due to increasing use of TIMs in CPSs and GPUs of computers.

APAC is the fastest-growing market for thermal interface materials.

APAC is the largest market for thermal interface materials market due to growing population, growing internet user base, rising per-capita income, rapid industrialization, and development of end-use industries. Major companies in the market are establishing and expanding their manufacturing base in APAC region to meet the growing demand for thermal interface materials. Growing economies such as China, India, and Japan are major markets for TIMs in the region.

Honeywell International Inc. (US), 3M (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Dow Corning Corporation (US), Laird Technologies (US), Momentive Performance Materials (US), Indim Corporation (US), Wakefield-Vette (US), and Zalma Tech Co. Ltd. (South Korea) are the key players operating in the thermal interface materials textiles market.

Don't miss out on business opportunities in Thermal Interface Materials Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the 'Growth Engagement Model - GEM'. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write 'Attack, avoid and defend' strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, 'Knowledgestore' connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Markets and Markets Limited published this content on 13 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2020 04:54:02 UTC
