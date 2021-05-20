Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Markets and Markets : FRP Rebar Market worth $344 million by 2026

05/20/2021 | 11:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
7500+ companies worldwide approach us every year for their revenue growth inititatives
Global top 2000 strategist rely on us for their growth strategies.
80% of fortune 2000 companies rely on our research to identify new revenue sources.
30000 High Growth Opportunities
KNOW MORE
  1. HOME
  2. FRP Rebar Market
  3. PDF Download

FRP Rebar Market by Fiber Type (Glass, Carbon and Basalt), Resin Type (Vinyl Easter, Epoxy), Application (Highways, Bridges & Buildings; Marine Structurers & Waterfronts; Water Treatment Plants), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

©2021 MarketsandMarkets Research Private Ltd. All rights reserved


Disclaimer

Markets and Markets Limited published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 03:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21aJapan's jobless rate seen up, Tokyo CPI far below BOJ's inflation goal
RE
12:18aJD Logistics to raise $3.16 billion in Hong Kong IPO -sources
RE
12:18aJD Logistics to raise $3.16 billion in Hong Kong IPO -sources
RE
12:17aCoronavirus wave flattens Indian housing market views
RE
12:17aMexico receives 1,190,800 doses of astrazeneca covid-19 vaccine from the united states - mexican foreign minister
RE
12:17aMalaysia April CPI Jumped 4.7% on Low Base Effect
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aIndian shares gain as financials rebound, SBI results awaited
RE
12:04aMalaysia's April CPI rises 4.7% year-on-year, fastest since 2017
RE
12:01aS.korea approves moderna's covid-19 vaccine - drug safety ministry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 gains 1% as tech shares rally, Treasury yields fall
2Dollar heads for weekly loss as traders shrug off taper talk
3Oil nudges up, set for biggest weekly loss since March on possible Iran supplies
4U.S. Treasury floats global corporate tax of at least 15%
5Commerce chief says U.S. could help boost chips transparency

HOT NEWS