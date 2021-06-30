Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Markets and Markets : Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030

06/30/2021 | 12:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lithium-Ion Battery Market

7500+ companies worldwide approach us every year for their revenue growth inititatives
Global top 2000 strategist rely on us for their growth strategies.
80% of fortune 2000 companies rely on our research to identify new revenue sources.
30000 High Growth Opportunities
KNOW MORE
  1. HOME
  2. Lithium-Ion Battery Market
  3. PDF Download

Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Type (Li-NMC, LFP, LCO, LTO), Power Capacity (0-3,000 mAh, 3,000 mAh-10,000 mAh, 10,000 mAh-60,000 mAh, above 60,000 mAh), Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial), Voltage, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

sales@marketsandmarkets.com
©2021 MarketsandMarkets Research Private Ltd. All rights reserved


Disclaimer

Markets and Markets Limited published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 04:21:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:28aWorld Bank grants $300 mln loan for Costa Rica's COVID recovery plan
RE
12:26aNATIONAL BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN  : EBRD raised forecasts for economic growth in Kazakhstan
PU
12:22aMARKETS AND MARKETS  : Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030
PU
12:21aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING  : Stocks Set for Tepid Gains -2-
DJ
12:21aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING  : Stocks Set for Tepid Gains After Muted U.S. Finish
DJ
12:20aCENTRAL BANK OF MALAYSIA  : Detailed Disclosure of International Reserves as at end-May 2021
PU
12:18aIndian shares gain on auto, tech boost; Cipla rises
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:10aJACK MA : Berkshire's Munger says China right to clip Ma's wings
RE
12:10aBerkshire's Munger says China right to clip Ma's wings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1K+S AG : K+S : Asian shares rise after consumer confidence boosts Nasdaq to record high
2EXTREME NETWORKS, INC. : EXTREME : The 10 most powerful companies in enterprise networking 2021
3Berkshire's Munger says China right to clip Ma's wings
4UK shop prices fall faster but inflation pressures mount - BRC
5Australian regulator seeks feedback on managing 'risky' crypto assets

HOT NEWS