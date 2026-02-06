Doubt continues to hang over equity markets, particularly on Wall Street. Doubts, rather, in a market that has shed some of its former certainties along the way, especially when it comes to the real economic impact of AI. Risk assets are swinging wildly, to the point that I am no longer sure that the extreme moves I mention at the start of this piece will not have reached the opposite extreme by the time I finish writing these lines.

After three days of purging in US technology stocks, and palpable nervousness across the most fragile segment of risk assets, the cool-headed members of the financial community have dusted off the expression “healthy consolidation”. In finance, there are two kinds of consolidation. The healthy one, because it does not last too long and has been forgotten six months later. And the other kind, the one that turns into something far less pleasant for asset valuations. The good news is that the first category most often prevails on the stock market, whether it is genuinely healthy or not, for that matter. The word "healthy" implies that the market occasionally indulges in minor excesses, like yours truly, still full of champagne after the opening party for our new Paris offices. Consolidation serves to erase those slightly naughty escapades, but without lasting consequences (provided one has a packet of paracetamol close at hand in the case of a boozy evening).

The problem is that every more serious market sell-off has started with a consolidation. The one troubling investors this week is multifactorial. One after another, investors have lost several anchors of the bull market. On top of that, the usual correlations between certain assets have gone awry. The bet on lower interest rates is uncertain. The bet on the ultimate impact of AI is uncertain. The bet on the rise of cryptocurrencies is uncertain. The best hiding place against such uncertainty, precious metals, is no longer playing its usual role. That is a lot to digest, and it explains the three days of marked decline in the Nasdaq 100.

Beyond the psychological impact of the situation, there are complex mechanics at work. Large downward moves wipe out vast sums of money, which in turn trigger significant changes in investor behaviour: selling assets to offset losses, hedging, cutting risk, or rebuilding strategies that no longer work. Hence a clear snowball effect, especially when volatility produces some fairly crazy price swings (silver losing 25% yesterday, then extending its fall overnight before rebounding by 12% at 6:59am, for example).

Investors are therefore on high alert and perfectly capable of burning today what they were praising just two weeks ago. Not so long ago, it was fashionable to add as many zeros as possible to AI investment projects. That no longer works quite so well. Last night, Amazon announced bumper earnings and took the opportunity to say that it will no longer invest 145 but 200 billion dollars in AI this year. That is no small sum: we move from the GDP of Uzbekistan towards that of Qatar. A staggering amount, then, which has ended up frightening a market that has become less indulgent towards headline-grabbing announcements. They wanna see results.

Exacerbated volatility, therefore, and the final session of the week is already lurching around in all directions. I have no idea what the indices will look like at the close this evening, but everything that happens between now and the end of the session in Europe and in the United States risks being brutal and devoid of any real logic.

Beyond Amazon, other US companies reported earnings last night, with mixed fortunes that I will come back to shortly. In Europe, Sabadell, Orsted, Societe Generale, Vinci and Kone and are in focus today. Anthropic, whose new AI solutions are fuelling fears of a broad loss of value for traditional software publishers, struck again yesterday by announcing an update to its model and additional features, particularly in finance.

We will keep a close eye on all risk assets, especially cryptocurrencies, which are attempting a rebound after several abominable sessions.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan closes the final session of the week up 0.8%. Technology-heavy indices such as South Korea’s KOSPI and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng are down a little over 1%, after sinking earlier in the session. Australia is sharply lower, down 2%, dragged down by the pullback in mining stocks that feature heavily in the ASX index. Volatility remains high ahead of the European open, although the trend has improved somewhat as losses in Asia were pared back.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the Halifax House Price Index in the United Kingdom; in Germany, exports, balance of trade, and industrial production; balance of trade in France; unemployment rate in Switzerland; the ECB Survey of Professional Forecasters in the Euro Area; in Canada, changes in full-time and part-time employment, unemployment rate, and participation rate; in the United States, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.36

: US$1.36 Gold : US$4,849.76

: US$4,849.76 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$68.33

: US$68.33 United States 10 years : 4.19%

: 4.19% BITCOIN: US$64,841.4

