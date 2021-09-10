Markets fear a different 'delta': Mike Dolan

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - With one eye on the economic
disruption from COVID-19's Delta variant, financial markets are
just as concerned about a different "delta": the ebbing rate of
global credit creation.
As ever, market pricing is driven more by new developments
than the absolute. The latest change, expressed in mathematics
by the Greek letter delta, matters most in setting prices. It's
why economic data and corporate earnings 'surprises' typically
move markets and not the overall level of national output or
company profits per se.
And so while some investors struggle to see where this
post-pandemic equity bull market will end while interest rates
remain so low, global liquidity so plentiful and growth so
strong, strategists warn that the direction of travel on all
these should give ample cause for concern.
The aggregate global pool of liquidity generated by central
banks and private credit - which many see as the dominant driver
of world asset pieces - is still swelling. But the change of
that growth, otherwise known as the delta or "credit impulse",
is slowing sharply and could soon be negative.
Citi's global markets strategist Matt King points to the
combination of slower central bank bond-buying and bank reserve
creation, weak private credit growth and the near end of the
U.S. Treasury's rundown of its cash pile at the Federal Reserve.
King, who early in the year identified this drawdown of the
Treasury General Account (TGA) as a potential second wave of
global liquidity to lift markets, said the weakening overall
credit impulse now bears watching.
"The hope is that, with real yields still low, this may
imply merely a reduction in current market exuberance," he wrote
this week. "But history argues for greater caution."
"It typically takes a positive delta to keep markets
rallying – and immediate prospects for both the credit and the
COVID deltas seem overwhelmingly negative."
King's number crunch of this credit impulse looks at the
six-monthly rate of change of bank reserves created by the
world's largest central banks as they buy bonds from the market.
Taking account of moderate reductions of Fed and European
Central Bank bond buying by year-end, he calculates the pace of
bank reserve growth is likely to halve from this year's highs.
The near end of the trillion-dollar TGA rundown, which
mechanically boosted U.S. bank reserves at the central bank, is
partly responsible.
But the bigger slowdown he flags is in the pace of private
credit creation - which made up some two-thirds of the $17
trillion of new credit created last year, with central banks
making up the rest.
Measured by a rolling 12-month change in flow of new private
credit, this credit impulse - weakened by a slowdown in China,
high corporate cash levels and government supports during the
pandemic - is on the verge of turning negative in every region,
King estimates.
IMPULSIVE
Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou's flows and liquidity team at
JPMorgan reckons the liquidity impact from Treasury's $1.35
trillion drawdown of its Fed account was offset by the related
drop of more than $900 billion in outstanding Treasury bills and
also the Fed's trillion-dollar-plus daily reverse repo
operations.
What's more, the debt ceiling standoff further complicates
the picture over the coming months, the team said.
But JPMorgan stressed that growth of central bank
bond-buying and private sector loan growth were more important
to world markets medium term and both these were indeed
weakening.
Global flow analysis can be nebulous, however.
One broad assumption is a reduction of central bank
bond-buying and liquidity will lead to higher benchmark
borrowing rates and choke off the flow the credit generally.
But liquidity analyst Mike Howell's CrossBorder Capital cast
doubt on whether this rings true - not least given the seemingly
"perverse" slide in U.S. Treasury yields this summer even as
growth and inflation spiked, and Fed tapering and a resumption
of big Treasury debt sales loomed.
However, measures of "excess liquidity" that net out new
government debt sales over central bank buying actually
correlate positively with so-called term premia in bond yields -
the part of yields capturing the uncertainty of holding bonds
over the long-term.
So as excess liquidity ebbs this year, so too have these
term premia - the opposite of what most textbooks and
policymakers might suggest.
CrossBorder explains this by saying less Fed liquidity
creation may lead to more demand for "safe" bonds - either as a
defensive move against more corporate defaults or possibly even
to use them as "pristine" collateral in repo transactions to
raise the lost liquidity that way instead.
Similarly, the depletion of liquidity due to higher debt
sales may also spur demand for that safe bond collateral to get
the maximum cash via repo.
Ultimately though, CrossBorder sees this as a function of
soaring overall debt levels that have to be financed by
liquidity creation, one way or another, and can sap global
economic growth in the process.
"Rising debt levels may explain the perverse response: we
have too much debt, not too much liquidity," it concluded.
