Markets price heavier Fed burden: Mike Dolan

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - If governments struggle to deliver
adequate support for pandemic-hit economies during this second
wave, even greater burden will fall back on central banks, and
financial markets will have to price quickly for more
monetary-policy contortions.
Despite all remaining "ifs" and "buts" and legal challenges
surrounding this week's still undecided U.S. election, markets
are already racing in that direction.
The rationale is that the most likely outcome of Tuesday's
vote is policy gridlock in Washington between a Democrat-run
Presidency and House and Republican-led Senate. This could leave
fiscal policy shy of what's needed to keep the economy moving
through a second wave of the pandemic into 2021.
If that support splutters, while selective lockdowns hit
activity again, the Federal Reserve will have to mobilize once
more - with more bond-buying for sure, but possibly even
rethinking its long-standing resistance to negative interest
rates, or even moves toward a digital dollar down the line.
Differing political backdrops in Europe and elsewhere mean
that the calculus varies across the world. But where the Fed
goes may well dictate what others do in that regard - not least
to avoid a damaging slide in the U.S. dollar's exchange rate if
the Fed were left to go solo.
Major central banks have been quick not to rule out any
policy move during this shock, even though many - including the
Bank of England and the Reserve Bank of Australia - insist
negative interest rates are unlikely, or a last resort.
But that often assumes an environment of recovery from here,
and crucially one where the Fed doesn't join the European
Central Bank and Swiss National Bank with sub-zero policy rates.
MARKETS RACE
For all the different cross-currents, the sweep of market
moves reacting to the U.S. election results on Wednesday and
Thursday tally with that main thesis.
The big technology stocks that thrive on near-zero interest
rates inflating discounted future cash flows have rocketed,
driven partly by relief that gridlock in Washington will stymie
any potential Democrat plan for regulatory and tax moves against
them. Other sectors such as healthcare stocks have gone in the
same direction.
"A Biden fiscal bonanza is now a long-shot having been a hot
favourite theme on the eve of the election," said Paul O'Connor,
head of multi-asset at Janus Henderson Investors.
But other "long duration" - or highly interest rate
sensitive assets - have followed higher, including long-maturity
dollar and domestic currency sovereign and corporate debt around
the world. Even recently subdued gold and bitcoin took off on
Thursday.
Treasury bonds that had been betting for weeks on a Democrat
clean sweep saw a sharp yield reversal on Wednesday.
And the dollar nosedived again - most obviously to two-year
lows against the yuan as China's economy re-emerges first from
the pandemic and Beijing exhales on the likely removal from the
White House of Trump, a persistent trade and diplomatic
adversary.
Yet the likely greater pressure on the Fed has seen the
dollar weaken more broadly across the world - against the euro,
Japan's yen and versus many emerging market currencies.
Bracing for another monetary wave, equity volatility
measures have subsided across the horizon - and also showed how
much "event-risk hedging" in options markets was built around
just the day of the election itself.
SHOULDER BURDEN
A big question now is whether over-reliance on the Fed
should be read so benignly by markets and whether the central
bank has indeed run out of effective policy options - or at
least options it's willing to take.
Contrary to what many speculate, the price moves above are
not dependent on inflation actually accelerating at all.
Long-term inflation expectations in the bond market actually
fell this week.
Societe Generale's "perma bear" analyst Albert Edwards
typically sees the glass as half empty, saying post-election
markets simply realise the Fed will be asked to shoulder the
burden again "much against its wishes".
"If the U.S. government is about to enter an era of fiscal
deadlock, this is likely to turn the final act in the Ice Age
into a far bigger deflationary bust than I have been expecting,"
he said, by "Ice Age" referring to his long-standing expectation
of a protracted deflationary slump in the world economy.
Saxo Bank strategist John Hardy feels there really is no
alternative to another major fiscal boost at this stage - even
if that remains underclubbed for another two years.
"Some would argue that with Washington gridlock holding back
fiscal stimulus potential for at least the next two years, the
Fed can offset the downside risks by going ultra-easy," Hardy
wrote.
"But what can the Fed do from here besides increasing the
pace of QE? Any demand side-effect would require the Fed to step
outside of its mandate and innovate in ways never intended, and
be highly politically charged."
But the chances of even more extraordinary Fed moves over
the next two years is a risk markets are inclined not to take
lightly. If investors have learned one thing about central
banking responses to the serial financial crises of the past 20
years, it's never say "never".
