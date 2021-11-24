Markets retreat on pre-holiday liquidation, profit-taking

* CBOT wheat retreats from nine-year peak, Euronext sets
record
* Soybeans and corn also slide in pre-holiday trade
* Markets closed on Thursday for the U.S. Thanksgiving
holiday
CHICAGO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell from
multi-year highs on Wednesday and corn and soybeans eased in a
profit-taking and liquidation sell-off ahead of the Thanksgiving
holiday.
A firmer U.S. dollar added pressure, but losses in
corn and soy were tempered by signs of improved export demand.
Markets will be closed on Thursday for the holiday and
Friday's trading session will be abbreviated, prompting funds
and other traders to square positions on Wednesday.
"We're seeing some pretty heavy liquidation pressure
pre-Thanksgiving," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global
Commodity Analytics. "But we saw the export sales in the corn
and soybeans. That underpinned the demand sentiment that was
starting to get more negative as the dollar made new highs."
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat fell 12-3/4 cents
to $8.54-3/4 a bushel by 11:53 a.m. CST (1753 GMT) after hitting
a contract high of $8.74-3/4 earlier in the session. It was the
highest point for a most-active contract since December
2012.
Wheat markets have been propelled higher this week by
concerns about global supplies and expectations of rising
demand. Paris-based Euronext futures set historic highs on
Wednesday as the euro hit a 16-month low against the dollar.
Rains stalled Australia's bumper harvest this week, leading
to worries of lower quality supplies.
Meanwhile, prices in top exporter Russia have jumped,
shipments from western Canada have been disrupted by flooding
and U.S. winter crop conditions have worsened.
CBOT March corn was down 1/4 cents at $5.88 a bushel,
retreating from a nearly-five-month high of $5.96-3/4 for a
most-active contract notched earlier in the session.
January soybeans fell 5 cents to $12.68 a bushel.
In a daily sales announcement on Wednesday, the U.S.
Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported 100,000 tonnes of U.S.
corn sales to Mexico and 330,000 tonnes of soybean sales to
undisclosed buyers.
