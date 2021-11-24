Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Markets retreat on pre-holiday liquidation, profit-taking

11/24/2021 | 01:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* CBOT wheat retreats from nine-year peak, Euronext sets record

* Soybeans and corn also slide in pre-holiday trade

* Markets closed on Thursday for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday (Rewrites throughout, adds quote, updates prices, changes byline, changes dateline, previous PARIS/SINGAPORE)

CHICAGO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell from multi-year highs on Wednesday and corn and soybeans eased in a profit-taking and liquidation sell-off ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

A firmer U.S. dollar added pressure, but losses in corn and soy were tempered by signs of improved export demand.

Markets will be closed on Thursday for the holiday and Friday's trading session will be abbreviated, prompting funds and other traders to square positions on Wednesday.

"We're seeing some pretty heavy liquidation pressure pre-Thanksgiving," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics. "But we saw the export sales in the corn and soybeans. That underpinned the demand sentiment that was starting to get more negative as the dollar made new highs."

Chicago Board of Trade March wheat fell 12-3/4 cents to $8.54-3/4 a bushel by 11:53 a.m. CST (1753 GMT) after hitting a contract high of $8.74-3/4 earlier in the session. It was the highest point for a most-active contract since December 2012.

Wheat markets have been propelled higher this week by concerns about global supplies and expectations of rising demand. Paris-based Euronext futures set historic highs on Wednesday as the euro hit a 16-month low against the dollar.

Rains stalled Australia's bumper harvest this week, leading to worries of lower quality supplies.

Meanwhile, prices in top exporter Russia have jumped, shipments from western Canada have been disrupted by flooding and U.S. winter crop conditions have worsened.

CBOT March corn was down 1/4 cents at $5.88 a bushel, retreating from a nearly-five-month high of $5.96-3/4 for a most-active contract notched earlier in the session.

January soybeans fell 5 cents to $12.68 a bushel.

In a daily sales announcement on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported 100,000 tonnes of U.S. corn sales to Mexico and 330,000 tonnes of soybean sales to undisclosed buyers. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, David Goodman and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:14pNigeria aims to launch new national airline by April, aviation minister says
RE
01:11pMarkets retreat on pre-holiday liquidation, profit-taking
RE
01:09pSweden's New Prime Minister Steps Down After Hours Into the Job -Bloomberg
DJ
01:08pEthiopian leader heads to war's front lines as Olympians join the military
RE
01:06pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for record 16th month -Baker Hughes
RE
01:05pUSTR says moving to terminate India trade retaliation after tax agreement
RE
01:01pDefinity seeks place among top five Canadian property & casualty insurers following IPO
RE
12:51pOrange CEO to hand in resignation after conviction-source
RE
12:48pU.S. puts Chinese firms helping military on trade blacklist
RE
12:48pChina so far non-committal to Washington's oil release, OPEC+ unmoved
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Chevron, Cisco, Dollar Tree, The Gap, Salesfor..
2U.S. marshals other nations, challenges OPEC+ with release of oil reser..
3Fertilizer shortage may lead to spring scramble on North America's farm..
4VW CEO's future still uncertain, with talks 'on a knife edge'
5Factbox-Wall Street analysts' 2022 outlook for S&P 500

HOT NEWS