Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Markets search for China's 'red line' as yuan starts year with jump

01/12/2021 | 02:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration photo of a China yuan note

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The yuan's hot start to 2021 has been met with unease from Chinese authorities, raising investor expectations that officials will closely manage the currency to prevent it moving too far or fast from current levels.

The yuan leapt 1% against the U.S. dollar on the first trading day of the year to two-and-a-half-year highs, and logged its biggest weekly rise in two months last week, even as the People's Bank of China (PBOC) signaled its preference for a slower pace of appreciation.

Li Wei, senior China economist at Standard Chartered, points to the likelihood of that yuan appreciation causing slower exports, tighter financial conditions and other business impact.

"Authorities will continue to focus on keeping the yuan at a basically stable level," he said.

The foreign exchange regulator indicated as much last week when it said it would avoid disorderly fluctuations in the currency market.

In an interview with the official Xinhua news agency published on Friday, PBOC Governor Yi Gang said China would "focus on guiding expectations to allow the yuan to remain basically stable at reasonable and balanced levels."

Some investors expect a bumpy ride despite the official commitment to stability.

"I believe the yuan's movement in 2021 will be very volatile, unlike the one-sided appreciation in 2020," said Josh Sheng, chief investment officer at Shanghai Tongshengtonghui Asset Management, noting what he called the PBOC's "very clear" intention to keep the yuan within a range.

The yuan finished 2020 at 6.5283 per dollar, up 6.7% from a year earlier. It rose to a high of 6.4292 early last week before retreating a bit.

Li at Standard Chartered views 6.4 per dollar, which the yuan has not breached since June 2018, as a likely "red line" for authorities in the short-term, though continuing dollar weakness in the first half could see the yuan strengthen past it. But some analysts and traders say officials are likely to be more concerned about the pace of change than any specific level.

"The way the authorities regulate the yuan now is similar to A-shares," said Ken Cheung, chief FX strategist at Mizuho Bank. "In general, policymakers want to promote a slow bullish trend for the yuan."

One difficulty for regulators is the widespread expectation that the yuan will continue to strengthen as the dollar weakens.

    An early exit from coronavirus lockdowns last year gave the PBOC room to tighten policy, widening the yield gap between Chinese and U.S. debt and luring in foreign investors into Chinese bonds.

That created a positive feedback loop that supported the yuan, said Chaoping Zhu, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management in Shanghai.

"China might still be the safest region in terms of the development of COVID-19, and Chinese economic growth is still leading the world. So we believe capital inflows will still continue in the first half," he said.

Faced with such persistent inflows, investors expect China to continue to remove restrictions on capital outflows and to encourage individuals and institutions to invest abroad.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Sam Holmes)

By Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.75% 2.7 End-of-day quote.1.89%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC -0.04% 508.2 Delayed Quote.8.78%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.31% 6.45622 Delayed Quote.-0.45%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.29% 6.4642 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:54aMarkets search for China's 'red line' as yuan starts year with jump
RE
02:53aGreeting cards company Moonpig eyes 1 billion pound London listing
RE
02:52aSouth African rand pauses as vaccine progress checks slide
RE
02:44aForesight eyes London stock market listing in February
RE
02:42aOil prices rise on expected inventory drawdown; virus concerns cap gains
RE
02:38aDeutsche Bank will not do future business with Trump - NYT
RE
02:35aPhilippine central bank governor sees solid rebound for pandemic-hit economy in 2021
RE
02:20aADB carried out coronavirus support measures with AIIB targeting 10 Asian nations, ADB's Asakawa says
RE
02:17aIMF says board approves $487.5 million disbursement to Angola
RE
02:10aShort-term uptick in inflation will not overturn ECB policy, says Schnabel
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China to counter 'unjustified' foreign trade and business laws
2Wall St ends lower with Washington turmoil, earnings in view
3ANALYSIS: Value stocks surge boosts 2020's losers as investors bet on economic revival
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Intel graphics chip will tap new version of TSMC 7-nanometer process - sources
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Biden should expand antitrust cases, break up tech companies, high-profile group says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ