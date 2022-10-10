Markets underestimate risk that inflation will be higher than models predict -ECB's Knot
10/10/2022 | 05:00am EDT
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Markets seem to be underestimating the risk that inflation will be higher than models currently predict, European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Klaas Knot said on Monday.
Knot said there is a significant chance inflation in 2024 will be higher than the 2.3% the ECB has guided for, but that markets did not seem to have priced in this risk yet.
