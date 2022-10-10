Advanced search
Markets underestimate risk that inflation will be higher than models predict -ECB's Knot

10/10/2022 | 05:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: ECB board member Knot appears at a Dutch parliamentary hearing in The Hague

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Markets seem to be underestimating the risk that inflation will be higher than models currently predict, European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Klaas Knot said on Monday.

Knot said there is a significant chance inflation in 2024 will be higher than the 2.3% the ECB has guided for, but that markets did not seem to have priced in this risk yet.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS