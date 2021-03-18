Marlen Appoints New Director of SupportPro Operations

Marlen International, Inc. [“Marlen”], a member of the Duravant family of operating companies, announces the appointment of Mark Turnham to Director of SupportPro Operations, where he will be responsible for overseeing Duravant’s SupportPro aftermarket services at Marlen to help customers operate and maintain their food processing equipment at peak performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005251/en/

Marlen's Newly Appointed Director of SupportPro Operations, Mark Turnham (Business Wire)

Within the packaging, food processing, and material handling markets, SupportPro provides installation and start-up services, training, preventive maintenance and 24/7 emergency assistance, as well as remote monitoring, protection plans, upgrades, parts and more.

Turnham joins Marlen with over 25 years of customer centric manufacturing and engineering experience. With an extensive background spanning multiple areas of functional expertise, Mark brings a disciplined, technically minded approach to continuous improvement. He studied Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Aylesbury College of Further Education in Aylesbury, England, and now calls the Kansas City metro area his home.

“I am delighted to welcome Mark to Marlen,” says Bob Campbell, President of Marlen. “Mark offers industry strength in process improvement, development of solid service training programs, and enhancing the overall customer experience. He has the ideal skillset to help us optimize the performance of Marlen equipment throughout its lifecycle. Mark’s appointment furthers our dedication to exceeding the expectations of our customers.”

“When food processors buy from Marlen, they’re getting more than state-of-the-art equipment – they get world-class service and complete lifecycle support. Our worldwide network enables us to provide around the clock help, with local offices that quickly ship OEM parts and deploy nearby field service technicians with the right expertise to customers in need,” said Hans Van der Aa, president of SupportPro at Duravant. “I’m confident Mark will be a key contributor toward the development of innovative, customer-driven solutions to ensure a solid and efficient end-to-end customer experience with comprehensive service solutions. We look forward to his contributions.”

About Marlen

Recognized as a global manufacturer of highly engineered food processing equipment and systems, Marlen designs and builds innovative solutions for the food processing industry. From vacuum stuffing and pumping, portioning, size reduction, thermal processing, and food handling, their products have long set the standard for quality and performance. Marlen has been trusted by the world’s leading food brands for over 60 years. Marlen is a Duravant Company and is backed by SupportPro, a complete lifecycle management program for parts and service.

About Duravant

Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, Duravant is a global engineered equipment company with manufacturing, sales and service facilities throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Through their portfolio of operating companies, Duravant delivers trusted end-to-end process solutions for customers and partners through engineering and integration expertise, project management and operational excellence. With worldwide sales distribution and service networks, they provide immediate and lifetime aftermarket support to all the markets they serve in the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors. Duravant’s market-leading brands are synonymous with innovation, durability and reliability. Visit www.duravant.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005251/en/