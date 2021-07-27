Maroc Telecom first half profit down 5.8%

Revenue also dropped 3% in the first six months this year to 17.78 billion dirhams due to lower mobile usage.

Maroc Telecom said its customer base rose 7.5% to 74 million, citing growth at its African subsidiaries.

Last year, the company rebranded all its African branches as "Moov Africa."

It operates subsidiaries in Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Chad, Togo and the Central African Republic.

Maroc Telecom, which is listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, is 53% controlled by the UAE's Etisalat, with the Moroccan state owning 22%.

