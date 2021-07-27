Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Maroc Telecom first half profit down 5.8%

07/27/2021 | 07:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Maroc Telecom Chairman Ahizoune gestures during the company's full-year results news conference in Rabat

RABAT (Reuters) - Maroc Telecom, Morocco's largest telecoms operator, on Tuesday, reported an adjusted profit of 2.83 billion dirhams ($317 million) for the first half of this year, down 5.8% on the same period last year.

Revenue also dropped 3% in the first six months this year to 17.78 billion dirhams due to lower mobile usage.

Maroc Telecom said its customer base rose 7.5% to 74 million, citing growth at its African subsidiaries.

Last year, the company rebranded all its African branches as "Moov Africa."

It operates subsidiaries in Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Chad, Togo and the Central African Republic.

Maroc Telecom, which is listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, is 53% controlled by the UAE's Etisalat, with the Moroccan state owning 22%.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CASABLANCA GROUP LIMITED -5.63% 0.67 End-of-day quote.-8.22%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.06% 511.16 Delayed Quote.-2.41%
ITISSALAT AL-MAGHRIB (IAM) S.A. 0.37% 134.8 End-of-day quote.-7.03%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -1.03% 165.25 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:14aEgypt's economy to grow 5% in 2021-22 as rebound continues
RE
07:13aU S AEROSPACE : Raytheon raises full-year adjusted profit forecast as air travel recovers
RE
07:12aMaroc Telecom first half profit down 5.8%
RE
07:12aGE lifts full-year free cash flow target on recovery hopes
RE
07:08aIndiGo posts sixth straight quarterly loss, hit by COVID-19 travel curbs
RE
07:05aTSX futures slip as global mood sours on China concerns
RE
07:05aPartnerLinQ Expands Supply Chain Solutions Framework with Loren Data’s ECGrid Network Service
SE
07:05aBook Premiere for Former Convict Turned Multi-Millionaire Bikini Barista Mogul
SE
07:02aMorocco to sell 35% stake in port operator Marsa Maroc to Groupe Tanger Med
RE
07:01aGold subdued as investors await cues from Fed meeting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEITUAN : Asian stocks hit 2021 lows on China tech selling, real yields drop before Fed
2Private equity firms to scramble for exit after China's new tutoring rules
3Tesla posts record profits, offers muddy outlook for batteries, Cybertruck
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
5RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : Reckitt results, China woes drag European shares lower

HOT NEWS