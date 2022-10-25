Advanced search
Maroc Telecom reports $415 million profit up to end of September

10/25/2022 | 06:50am EDT
RABAT (Reuters) - Maroc Telecom, Morocco's largest telecoms operator, on Tuesday reported an adjusted profit of 4.52 billion dirhams ($415 million) in the first nine months of this year, up 5.1%.

Revenue inched up 0.1% to 26.8 billion dirhams over the same period, as Maroc Telecom's customer base increased 3.9% to 76 million.

Besides Morocco, the company operates subsidiaries in Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Chad, Togo and the Central African Republic.

Maroc Telecom, which is listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, is 53% controlled by the UAE's Etisalat, with the Moroccan state owning 22%.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CASABLANCA GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 0.37 Delayed Quote.-40.32%
FTSE CSE MOROCCO 15 INDEX 1.06% 10029.58 Delayed Quote.-20.01%
