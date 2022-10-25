Maroc Telecom reports $415 million profit up to end of September

Revenue inched up 0.1% to 26.8 billion dirhams over the same period, as Maroc Telecom's customer base increased 3.9% to 76 million.

Besides Morocco, the company operates subsidiaries in Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Chad, Togo and the Central African Republic.

Maroc Telecom, which is listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, is 53% controlled by the UAE's Etisalat, with the Moroccan state owning 22%.

