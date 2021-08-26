Marpai Continues Expansion of Executive Leadership Team

Industry Leaders Alice Roth Named President of Marpai Labs and Yoram Bibring Named Chief Financial Officer of Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc., a deep learning technology company transforming third party administration (TPA) in the self-insured healthcare insurance market, announced today the appointments of Alice Roth as President of Marpai Labs, Marpai’s Research and Development Center and Yoram Bibring as Chief Financial Officer of Marpai, Inc.

Ms. Roth is a global technology and innovation leader with over 20 years of experience and a successful track record in bringing transformative technologies to market. She brings an extensive multidisciplinary background in technology, including the management of commercial and global business operations, research and development and product delivery. In addition, she has also led research and development and global operations for DVTEL, Amdocs, Verint, and TTI Telecom and has been the CEO of several technology start-ups.

“We are delighted to have Alice at the helm of Marpai Labs. She brings an impressive technology development background and depth of experience that is rare,” said Edmundo Gonzalez, CEO of Marpai Inc. “We believe her ability to build and commercialize new technologies and continually innovate at the leading edge will help us to drive our AI forward in the self-funded market.”

Mr. Bibring is a public company CFO with over 20 years in finance and accounting and a focus on healthcare and analytics companies. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Touchcast, and previously served as Chief Financial Officer to several companies including MKM Ventures, Modelity Technologies, Earnix and SundaySky.

In addition to the executive leadership appointments, Marpai has expanded its national sales team with Andrew Burns who joins as Vice President of Sales, Northeast reporting to Chief Revenue Office Art Hoath. Mr. Burns brings over 20 years of sales experience in the healthcare insurance industry with prior roles at Versant Health, Aetna and United Healthcare.

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration (TPA) in the self-funded market by deploying deep learning, the most advanced artificial intelligence, to radically reduce costs, improve lives and simplify everything. Marpai predicts near-term health challenges to prevent illness, guides members to top quality providers for best outcomes and uses SMART automation to create efficiencies and make it easy for members to take better care of their health. Operating nationwide in serving over 65 self-insured companies and 50,000 members, Marpai works with world class provider networks including Aetna and Cigna and partners with brokers and consultants across the U.S. For more information visit www.marpaihealth.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding anticipated fourth-quarter results. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “goal” and variations of these words or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai’s current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai’s current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

