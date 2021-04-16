Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Marquard & Bahls Enters Electromobility Sector by Acquiring Minority Stake in BRUSA ICS

04/16/2021 | 11:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BRUSA ICS AG, a company founded in 2020 by Switzerland's BRUSA Elektronik AG, focuses on the development and industrialization of wireless inductive charging systems (ICS) for electric vehicles.

BRUSA Elektronik AG is a leading development service provider for all electronic and mechanical components of the e-powertrain. Since its establishment in 1985, BRUSA has played a key role in shaping the global breakthrough of electromobility. BRUSA Elektronik AG proved its position as a technology leader in electromobility when it began serial production of the world's first inductive charging system for a German premium customer. With a view to further developing and advancing its ICS technology in a focused manner, all of BRUSA Elektronik AG's previous ICS activities were combined in BRUSA ICS AG in 2020.

Marquard & Bahls sees great potential in this innovative ICS technology and has therefore acquired an initial minority stake in BRUSA ICS AG. Both parties have agreed not to disclose details of the transaction.

Mark Garrett, CEO of Marquard & Bahls, commented: 'As part of our strategy, we want to further diversify our portfolio and, among other things, get involved in the rapidly growing field of electromobility. Our investment in BRUSA ICS is an important first step in this direction.'

Josef Brusa, Chairman of the Board of BRUSA Elektronik AG, said: 'We are delighted to have Marquard & Bahls as a long-term investor, who, as a family business, shares many of our values and committed together with us to further develop the ICS technology.'

Marquard & Bahls AG is an agile, independent holding company in the energy & chemical sector. Its core lines of business include tank storage logistics and energy trading. Through its subsidiaries, Marquard & Bahls has a presence in 29 countries in Europe, America, Asia and Africa and employs around 4,300 people. www.marquard-bahls.com

BRUSA Elektronik AG, an independent technology company, is a global leader in automated charging and power electronics for battery- and fuel-cell-powered systems. With its highly efficient and innovative solutions, BRUSA Elektronik makes a significant contribution to progressive decarbonization. www.brusa.biz

Disclaimer

Marquard & Bahls AG published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 15:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:00pConexon internet service provider Connect partners with Washington EMC to work toward bridging Digital Divide in Georgia with world-class broadband
GL
12:00pRAPID7 RELEASES NEW INDUSTRY CYBER-EXPOSURE REPORT (ICER) : Ftse 350
PU
12:00pCEGEDIM : Release of its 2020 Universal Registration Document
GL
12:00pCEGEDIM : Release of its 2020 Universal Registration Document
GL
12:00pSanofi completes Kiadis acquisition
GL
12:00pAMUNDI : The Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders, 10th May 2021 Arrangements for making preparatory documents available and consulting them
GL
11:59aKANSAS CITY SOUTHERN  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:59aBRIDGESTONE  : Announces 10.2 Billion Investment In Cutting-Edge Equipment at Shimonoseki Plant
AQ
11:59aCOOPER TIRE & RUBBER  : The 'coopers' are ready to rock as cooper tire joins alice cooper to host nationwide 'driven to perform' garage band contest april 16-28
AQ
11:59aMATSON  : Announces Preliminary 1Q21 Results, Provides Business Update And Announces 1Q21 Earnings Call Date
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : ARK buys $110 million Coinbase shares, adding to positions
2APPLE INC. : Bitcoin tumbles after Turkey bans crypto payments citing risks
3NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED : World stocks set fresh record high on strong China, U.S. data
4Investor Einhorn says Palihapitiya, Musk poured 'jet fuel' on GameStop
5Investor sentiment reaches new highs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ