Marquard & Bahls engagiert sich in der Elektromobilität über eine Minderheitsbeteiligung an BRUSA ICS

The BRUSA ICS AG, a company founded in 2020 by Switzerland's BRUSA Elektronik AG, focuses on the development and industrialization of wireless inductive charging systems (ICS) for electric vehicles.

BRUSA Elektronik AG is a leading development service provider for all electronic and mechanical components of the e-powertrain. Since its establishment in 1985, BRUSA has played a key role in shaping the global breakthrough of electromobility. BRUSA Elektronik AG proved its position as a technology leader in electromobility when it began serial production of the world's first inductive charging system for a German premium customer. With a view to further developing and advancing its ICS technology in a focused manner, all of BRUSA Elektronik AG's previous ICS activities were combined in BRUSA ICS AG in 2020.

Marquard & Bahls sees great potential in this innovative ICS technology and has therefore acquired an initial minority stake in BRUSA ICS AG. Both parties have agreed not to disclose details of the transaction.

Mark Garrett, CEO of Marquard & Bahls, commented: 'As part of our strategy, we want to further diversify our portfolio and, among other things, get involved in the rapidly growing field of electromobility. Our investment in BRUSA ICS is an important first step in this direction.'

Josef Brusa, Chairman of the Board of BRUSA Elektronik AG, said: 'We are delighted to have Marquard & Bahls as a long-term investor, who, as a family business, shares many of our values and committed together with us to further develop the ICS technology.'

Marquard & Bahls AG is an agile, independent holding company in the energy & chemical sector. Its core lines of business include tank storage logistics and energy trading. Through its subsidiaries, Marquard & Bahls has a presence in29 countriesin Europe, America, Asia and Africa and employs around 4,300 people. 'www.marquard-bahls.co m

BRUSA Elektronik AG, an independent technology company, is a global leader in automated charging and power electronics for battery- and fuel-cell-powered systems. With its highly efficient and innovative solutions, BRUSA Elektronik makes a significant contribution to progressive decarbonization. 'www.brusa.biz