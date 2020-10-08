Marquard & Bahls : to increase participation in Nordic Blue Crude



Marquard & Bahls and Nordic Blue Crude have entered into an agreement, through which Marquard & Bahls shall increase its shareholding in the Norwegian company and will commit to equity financing when the first plant (E-Fuel 1) reaches final investment decision. As a result, Marquard & Bahls is consolidating its position as a lead investor taking an active role in the company's long-term development.



Nordic Blue Crude is a pioneer in the Power-to-Liquid (PTL) sector. The value proposition of Nordic Blue Crude is to combine green hydrogen produced with Norway's renewable hydropower and CO 2 from point source emissions (waste burning plants, biofuel plants, and other industrial processes with unavoidable emissions). This will enable the company to offer carbon-neutral liquified electricity at competitive prices.

Nordic Blue Crude will build the first E-Fuel plant at Herøya industrial park in Porsgrunn, 150 km southwest of Oslo. The design capacity is 10 million liters of carbon-neutral fuels and waxes. The following E-Fuel plants will have a capacity of 200 million liters each.

Mark Garrett, CEO of Marquard & Bahls, says: "By increasing our participation in Nordic Blue Crude, Marquard & Bahls takes an important step on the company's commitment towards a greener future for fuels. Nordic Blue Crude team is showing us their ability to bring this project into life, and I am confident about our positive contribution to the success of the business."

Gunnar Holen, CEO of Nordic Blue Crude, says: "Nordic Blue Crude sees Marquard & Bahls as one of the early movers in the quest for renewable fuels, and consequently, we are delighted to have them on board as a partner and significant shareholder. With Marquard & Bahls' contribution, Nordic Blue Crude progresses rapidly towards finalizing the construction of the world's first commercial Power-to-Liquid plant at Herøya, Norway."

Marquard & Bahls AG is an agile, independent holding company in the energy & chemical sector. Its core lines of business include tank storage logistics, trading, and aviation fuelling. Marquard & Bahls has a presence in 33 countries in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and Australia and employs around 6,700 people through its subsidiaries.

