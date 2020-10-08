Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Marquard & Bahls : to increase participation in Nordic Blue Crude

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 10:35am EDT


DGAP-Media / 08.10.2020 / 16:31

Marquard & Bahls and Nordic Blue Crude have entered into an agreement, through which Marquard & Bahls shall increase its shareholding in the Norwegian company and will commit to equity financing when the first plant (E-Fuel 1) reaches final investment decision. As a result, Marquard & Bahls is consolidating its position as a lead investor taking an active role in the company's long-term development.


Nordic Blue Crude is a pioneer in the Power-to-Liquid (PTL) sector. The value proposition of Nordic Blue Crude is to combine green hydrogen produced with Norway's renewable hydropower and CO2 from point source emissions (waste burning plants, biofuel plants, and other industrial processes with unavoidable emissions). This will enable the company to offer carbon-neutral liquified electricity at competitive prices.

Nordic Blue Crude will build the first E-Fuel plant at Herøya industrial park in Porsgrunn, 150 km southwest of Oslo. The design capacity is 10 million liters of carbon-neutral fuels and waxes. The following E-Fuel plants will have a capacity of 200 million liters each.

Mark Garrett, CEO of Marquard & Bahls, says: "By increasing our participation in Nordic Blue Crude, Marquard & Bahls takes an important step on the company's commitment towards a greener future for fuels. Nordic Blue Crude team is showing us their ability to bring this project into life, and I am confident about our positive contribution to the success of the business."

Gunnar Holen, CEO of Nordic Blue Crude, says: "Nordic Blue Crude sees Marquard & Bahls as one of the early movers in the quest for renewable fuels, and consequently, we are delighted to have them on board as a partner and significant shareholder. With Marquard & Bahls' contribution, Nordic Blue Crude progresses rapidly towards finalizing the construction of the world's first commercial Power-to-Liquid plant at Herøya, Norway."

Marquard & Bahls AG is an agile, independent holding company in the energy & chemical sector. Its core lines of business include tank storage logistics, trading, and aviation fuelling. Marquard & Bahls has a presence in 33 countries in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and Australia and employs around 6,700 people through its subsidiaries.
www.marquard-bahls.com

Press Contact:

Markku Korvenranta
Senior Vice President of Group Portfolio Development
Marquard & Bahls AG
Tel. +49 40 37004-0
GPD@marquard-bahls.com		  


End of Media Release

Issuer: Marquard & Bahls AG
Key word(s): Energy

08.10.2020 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1139815  08.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1139815&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:46aCANTARGIA : completes recruitment and reports positive interim update in CAN04 pancreatic cancer combination therapy
AQ
10:46aAT&T : Should you invest in Workhorse Group, Carnival Corp, AT&T, Morgan Stanley, or Ford Motor?
PR
10:46aNORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Thinking about buying stock in Gevo Inc, Intec Pharma, Advanced Micro Devices, Norwegian Cruise Line, or Sorrento Therapeutics?
PR
10:46aGlobal Health Insurance Market Procurement Intelligence Report With COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Forecasts, 2020-2024 | SpendEdge
BU
10:46aCADENCE DESIGN : Pegasus Verification System Certified for TSMC N16, N12 and N7 Process Technologies
BU
10:46aAugmented Reality (AR) Market | Adoption of AR-enabled Smart Glasses to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
10:46aPreschool Market In India to Reach $ 3.27 bn by 2024, EuroKids International Pvt. Ltd., Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Zee Learn Ltd. Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth | Technavio
BU
10:45aLEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio ready to back 'ambitious' Mediobanca plans
RE
10:45aMNA Nurses at Baystate Noble Hospital File Unfair Labor Practice Charges Against Baystate Health for Failure to Provide Information about Hospital's Community Boards and the Impact of Service Cuts and Economic Takeaways
PR
10:45aECB appoints Wolfgang Proissl as Director General Communications
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says Tesla to use new batteries, tech at Berlin factory; flags production risk
2GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : REFILE-UPDATE 2-Europe stocks up on Gilead's remdesivir as COVID-19 ..
3ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 10/07/2020 Reference Form 2019
4NATWEST GROUP PLC : NATWEST : Britain's banks turn cyber sleuths to crack £75 billion mortgage mystery
5S&P 500 : Investors eye discounted U.S. healthcare sector as Biden's lead in polls grows

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group