Marriages in April practically at the same level as the total marriages of the previous three months

In May 2021, the number of deaths was 8,584. Although slightly higher than the figure recorded in April, it remained below the number of deaths registered in the same month of 2020, minus 10.5% (-1,007 deaths). The number of deaths due to COVID-19 was 49, accounting for 0.6% of the total deaths.

In March and April 2021, 6,567 and 6,153 children, respectively, were born alive, corresponding to reductions of 8.3% (-597) and 11.5% (-801), when compared to the same months of 2020, thus maintaining the downward trend registered since July 2020.

The natural balance, despite remaining negative, improved in March and April to, respectively, -3,039 and -2,275.

In March 2021, 443 marriages were celebrated, 57.2% less than in the same month of the previous year. In April 2021, the number of celebrated marriages was 1,381, approximately the total of marriages celebrated in the first trimester of 2021 (1,430).