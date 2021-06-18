Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Marriages in April practically at the same level as the total marriages of the previous three months

06/18/2021 | 06:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Summary

In May 2021, the number of deaths was 8,584. Although slightly higher than the figure recorded in April, it remained below the number of deaths registered in the same month of 2020, minus 10.5% (-1,007 deaths). The number of deaths due to COVID-19 was 49, accounting for 0.6% of the total deaths.
In March and April 2021, 6,567 and 6,153 children, respectively, were born alive, corresponding to reductions of 8.3% (-597) and 11.5% (-801), when compared to the same months of 2020, thus maintaining the downward trend registered since July 2020.
The natural balance, despite remaining negative, improved in March and April to, respectively, -3,039 and -2,275.
In March 2021, 443 marriages were celebrated, 57.2% less than in the same month of the previous year. In April 2021, the number of celebrated marriages was 1,381, approximately the total of marriages celebrated in the first trimester of 2021 (1,430).


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 10:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:39aSOLON EIENDOM  : Sbb launching offer to acquire shares in solon eiendom asa
AQ
06:39aOXFORD INSTRUMENTS  : NanoScience Gains Momentum in Quantum Computing
PU
06:39aSAVILLS  : Will the economic recovery be from Covid-19 follow ‘normal' patterns?
PU
06:38aTOSHIBA  : Ahead of crucial AGM, Toshiba board chairman vows to be 'agent of positive change'
RE
06:37aSUBARU  : to temporarily shut its plants in July due to chip shortage
RE
06:37aICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA  : A Half-Day Participation at HKRMA – 2021 Hong Kong Retail Summit
PU
06:37aDGAP-DD  : wallstreet:online AG english
DJ
06:37aPERMROCK ROYALTY TRUST  : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution|06.18.2021
PU
06:37aCUATRECASAS GONÇALVES PEREIRA SLP  : advises selling shareholders in EQT takeover bid for Solarpack
PU
06:36aVNV GLOBAL AB  : (publ) announces successful placement of a new senior unsecured bond loan
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls amid dollar strength; demand picture still bullish
2TESCO PLC : TESCO : As Fed fallout fades, stocks left hanging near highs
3As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains
4ORPHAZYME A/S : Orphazyme provides regulatory update from FDA on arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C
5Gold set for worst week since March 2020 after hawkish Fed

HOT NEWS