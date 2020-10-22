Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mars National Bancorp : Update Regarding PPP Loan Forgiveness

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

Mars Bank is accepting forgiveness applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans completed through the closing of the program on August 8, 2020. Information regarding forgiveness is available at the SBA website, including instructions and application for all PPP loans.

Simplified Application for Loans of $50,000 or Less Added to SBA Website

The Small Business Administration (SBA) released a simpler loan forgiveness application for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of $50,000 or less. This action streamlines the PPP forgiveness process and provides financial and administrative relief to businesses. The portal for submitting the simplified application is open and Mars Bank is submitting applications for forgiveness.

Click here to view and download the simpler loan forgiveness application (Form 3508S).

Click here to view and download instructions for completing the simpler loan forgiveness application (Form 3508S).

Please contact your Commercial Banking Officer with any questions regarding PPP loan forgiveness or call 724-625-1555 x250.

Disclaimer

Mars National Bancorp Inc. published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 16:49:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:10pPROVIDENT FINANCIAL : To Host Earnings Release Conference Call
AQ
01:10pProvident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call
GL
01:09pWall Street dips in choppy trade as investors look for stimulus
RE
01:09pAndrew Parmet Joins Lido Advisors, LLC, as SVP, Senior Portfolio Manager, Investment and Analytics
BU
01:09pAMC Bonds Fall Despite Theater Reopenings
DJ
01:09pGold falls 1% on resilient U.S. jobs data, dollar recovery
RE
01:06pHYCU Delivers New SAP HANA Data Protection as a Service Solutions for Google Cloud 
GL
01:05pTHG : To create hundreds of jobs in the north west...
PU
01:05pTENARIS S A : promotes circular economy projects at ESG forum in Romania
PU
01:05pHIAG strengthens operational power through successful share placement
TE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LG CHEM, LTD. : Tesla sets revenue record, makes profit thanks to pollution credit sales to rivals
2THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : COCA COLA : 3Q Revenue Falls, Hurt By Away-From-Home Channels
3TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : First Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product..
4Adidas plans to sell ailing Reebok business within months - manager magazin
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group