Mars National Bancorp : Update Regarding PPP Loan Forgiveness

Mars Bank is accepting forgiveness applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans completed through the closing of the program on August 8, 2020. Information regarding forgiveness is available at the SBA website, including instructions and application for all PPP loans.

Simplified Application for Loans of $50,000 or Less Added to SBA Website

The Small Business Administration (SBA) released a simpler loan forgiveness application for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of $50,000 or less. This action streamlines the PPP forgiveness process and provides financial and administrative relief to businesses. The portal for submitting the simplified application is open and Mars Bank is submitting applications for forgiveness.

Click here to view and download the simpler loan forgiveness application (Form 3508S).

Click here to view and download instructions for completing the simpler loan forgiveness application (Form 3508S).

Please contact your Commercial Banking Officer with any questions regarding PPP loan forgiveness or call 724-625-1555 x250.