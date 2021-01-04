Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

MarshBerry : Serves As Financial Advisor In The Formation Of Oakbridge Insurance Agency

01/04/2021 | 05:21pm EST
WOODMERE, Ohio, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marsh, Berry & Company ("MarshBerry") is proud to have served as the investment banking and consulting firm to four of Georgia's premier insurance brokers, Founders Insurance, Hutchinson Traylor Insurance, McGinty-Gordon & Associates, and Waites & Foshee, as they combine to form Oakbridge Insurance Agency ("Oakbridge").  The transaction closed on December 31, 2020.

The four firms have partnered to create Oakbridge which is now one of the largest privately-owned Insurance, Surety, Risk Management and Employee Benefits agencies in the Southeast as well as becoming one of the country's "Top 100" agencies as ranked by Business Insurance. As part of the transaction Corsair Capital, LLC, has made a strategic investment in Oakbridge.  In addition, industry veteran Robbie Smith, has been named as the Chief Executive Officer of the newly formed firm.

"We are honored to have been the investment banking firm brokering this significant transaction," said Phil Trem, President - Financial Advisory of Marsh, Berry & Company. "It is great to see firms that share client-centered philosophies continue to strive to enhance their local strategies and come together to expand their growth opportunities to create value for their clients. We support Oakbridge and are excited to follow its certainly bright future."

MarshBerry is no stranger to transactions that bring together multiple independent agencies as this is the third transaction of this nature in the last six years. Oakbridge joins Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC ("Patriot") and Alera Group, Inc. ("Alera") as large, multi-firm transactions MarshBerry has helped create. MarshBerry is an industry leader in sourcing and valuing firms, brokering individual transactions and assisting in vetting financial sources.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About MarshBerry
Founded in 1981, MarshBerry serves the Insurance Brokerage industry, including insurance agents & brokers, specialty distributors, private equity firms, banks & credit unions and insurance carries, through industry-specific services that include: Merger & Acquisition Advisory, Debt & Equity Capital Raising, Organic Growth Consulting, Intellectual Capital and Connect–Peer Exchange Network. Learn more www.MarshBerry.com.

*Investment banking services offered through MarshBerry Capital, Inc., Member FINRA and SIPC, and an affiliate of Marsh, Berry & Co., Inc.

Contact:
Lauren Byers, Vice President – Marketing
Phone:  440.392.6546
Email:  Lauren.Byers@MarshBerry.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marshberry-serves-as-financial-advisor-in-the-formation-of-oakbridge-insurance-agency-301200555.html

SOURCE MarshBerry


© PRNewswire 2021
