DGAP-News: Marshal Lion Financial Group Corp / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Strategic Company Decision

Marshal Lion Financial Group Corp: A Marshal Lion mobile app has reached many users' smartphones in record time.



19.09.2020 / 11:14

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The app software enables both the purchase and storage of digital assets as well as contracting short-term loans in standard currency.



The significant growth of app users was influenced by the work of our Team located in Hangzhou-China; whose task was to open up to the non-banking lending market in Thailand. In less than a month over 2.500 new users set up accounts in the app.



According to the activity analysis, every third user is interested in contracting a loan, the number of requests exceeds 800,000 US-Dollar. The value of digital assets to support interested users is over 1,600,000.US-Dollar and the number of users is growing fast.



The next goal of Marshal Lion mobile app development is to introduce an augmented reality that enables integration of the financial system with social features such as chatting or inviting friends. Building a community with an augmented reality feature is intended to enable users to become more active, as well as to endear an additional community that is just entering the financial world.



Currently, Marshal Lion Financial Group has started the process of simultaneous acquisition of Marshal Lion Group companies in Poland and Estonia.

The merge in Europe and success in Asian markets will certainly result in increased operational effectiveness in these regions.



An important factor stimulating the group's success is the increased interest in decentralized loans. Over the last six months, the value of digital assets deposited on non-banking loan platforms has increased by as much as 400%, reaching a volume of USD 4 billion. Blockchain is the fastest-growing market. Experts agree that this dynamic growth trend will continue for the next 5 years.



Marshal Lion Financial Group Corp. is planning to expand its business by planning further Roadshows in Dubai, Singapore, Taipei, Jakarta, and Hong Kong.



Marshal Lion Financial Group Corp.

515 West Pender Street, Suite 216,

Vancouver BC V6B 6H5, Canada.

Mr. Bartlomiej Wasilewski, CEO

Tel: +48 506 042 844

Email: b.wasilewski@marshallion.pl

Web: www.mlfgcorp.com

ISIN: CA5717951035

Corporation Number: BC1245162



19.09.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

