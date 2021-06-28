Marshfield Clinic Health System Partners with NowPow to Launch One of Nation's Largest Rural Health Equity Initiatives

NowPow’s screening and referral platform will connect patients with community-based organizations to address social factors that affect health

Marshfield Clinic Health System, one of the largest rural, integrated health systems in the country, is partnering with NowPow and a broad range of community organizations to connect patients with local resources to improve their health and quality of life. Marshfield Clinic Health System will leverage NowPow’s personalized community referral platform to identify the social determinants of health (SDOH) needs of patients and community members and provide tools to connect individuals with resources to address these needs.

The Community Connections Team and Community Resources at Marshfield Clinic Health System will use NowPow’s platform to screen patients for five core health-related social needs – housing, food, transportation, utilities and personal safety – along with additional needs such as employment, education, child care and financial strain. NowPow’s platform will then generate a personalized list of highly matched community-based service organizations, such as food pantries, shelters and assistance programs, as well as tools to help connect patients with these resources.

“The pandemic made more obvious than ever the pervasive inequities that still define life for far too many Americans,” said Dr. Susan Turney, CEO of Marshfield Clinic Health System. “We are proud to be part of a paradigm shift that recognizes a person’s health for the complex picture it is, and works to address the structural inequities and socioeconomic factors that affect it. It is a privilege to partner with NowPow on this work to connect patients and families with needed resources so they can attain their full health potential.”

Marshfield Clinic Health System and NowPow are working together to build a comprehensive network of agencies and programs serving northern, central and western Wisconsin, ensuring that individuals have access to all the latest and most relevant community-based resources. This initiative supports the efforts of Marshfield Clinic and its affiliated health plan, Security Health Plan, to embrace an accountable care model that has been able to lower health system care costs thereby decreasing out-of-pocket care costs for patients and returning money to communities the Health System serves.

The NowPow platform’s ability to track referrals and encourage individuals to fulfill their self-care goals fosters engagement and provides insight into referral outcomes. This data will help efforts to map unmet needs in communities, inform future expansion of the referral network and provide a more comprehensive picture of an individual’s health needs.

“Marshfield Clinic Health System, which is home to Wisconsin’s largest private medical research institute, shares NowPow’s commitment to research and applying a data-driven approach to population health grounded in science,” said Rachel Kohler, CEO, NowPow. “Americans living in rural areas face a number of risk factors for health disparities, including geographic isolation, limited access to health care specialists and limited job opportunities. We are excited to partner with Marshfield Clinic Health System to address these issues and improve more lives in rural Wisconsin, while also deepening our impact across the state.”

NowPow is a tech company based in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood, where the idea to build community referral networks was born. Today, NowPow’s platform supports community referral networks across the nation. Community-based organizations interested in joining the Health System’s efforts to address health equity in rural Wisconsin can contact the Center for Community Health Advancement at 715-221-8400.

