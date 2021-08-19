Log in
Marstone Continues Digital Wealth Management Platform Expansion Through Partnership with Nymbus

08/19/2021 | 11:40am EDT
Combined effort further supports financial institutions with best-in-breed digital banking products and services

Marstone, Inc., a leading digital wealth technology firm, today announced it is partnering with banking technology solutions provider Nymbus. The collaboration brings together Marstone’s relentless focus of promoting financial health and literacy with Nymbus’ mission of accelerating growth for banks and credit unions through new routes to market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005596/en/

“As we move forward in a post-pandemic environment, banking has shifted significantly with an arising need for greater financial planning tools as a core component to end-clients’ life and stability,” said Allison Netzer, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer at Nymbus. “At Nymbus, we know that there are best-in-breed solutions already in the market to help our clients achieve their goals quickly and easily. Marstone’s digital wealth management platform will play a critical role as we continue to remove the hurdles historically associated with digital banking innovation.”

In addition to a complete suite of banking technology applications offered for core, onboarding, lending and CRM services, Nymbus formed a Labs unit to amplify the capabilities of traditional institutions and extend their reach to new niche customer segments. It brings together Nymbus’ world-class development, marketing, and user-experience teams—and key partners such as Marstone—integrating everything needed to build out and operate a full-scale digital bank positioned for success on day one.

Marstone offers a comprehensive, industry-leading digital wealth management platform and financial health and wellness toolkit that can be implemented in a fraction of the time it would take to build in-house, helping organizations create a seamless digital experience that creates backend efficiencies and cost-savings, all while meeting evolving end-user demands.

“COVID accelerated the already growing number of consumers shifting their wealth and banking to digital offerings,” said Margaret J. Hartigan, Co-Founder and CEO, Marstone. “To remain successful, financial institutions need to recognize that digital financial management and education are essential. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Nymbus as they incorporate our turnkey digital wealth management platform into their rapidly growing solution set for niche banking players.”

Today’s partnership comes on the heels of Marstone’s recent $5 million Series A financing announcement as well as the company’s partnership with Amerant Bank to accelerate customer-centric digital wealth management solutions.

To learn more about Marstone’s offerings, please visit https://www.marstone.com or contact us at info@marstone.com.

About Marstone
Marstone is a leading digital wealth management platform with a mission to enhance financial literacy, deepen financial inclusion, and humanize finance for all. Its enterprise-ready solution, Powered by MarstoneTM, enables financial institutions to efficiently and affordably reach, acquire, and retain clients who seek straightforward information and engagement around their finances.

As a proven and trusted technology partner, Marstone has comprehensive integrations with custodians including Pershing, core banking platforms including Fiserv, account aggregation platforms, and investment managers. These integrations, in addition to Marstone’s partnerships with globally recognized foundations including the World Economic Forum Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and leadership participation in the Milken Institute's FinTech Advisory Committee, provide organizations the opportunity to deploy a technology that will help future-proof their businesses as consumer expectations for digital wealth management evolve.

About Nymbus
Nymbus enables banks and credit unions of any size to accelerate growth through new routes to market. This includes a full suite of banking technology applications available to modernize and optimize existing channels, as well as the operational resources to get to market quickly with a full-scale digital bank immediately positioned at capturing new niche customer segments. Whichever growth path you choose, Nymbus buys back decades of lost time and accelerates your ability to engage and support the entire customer journey.


© Business Wire 2021
