Martech Visionary Suresh Vittal Joins BlueConic Board of Directors Following a Record Quarter of Deals

10/14/2021 | 08:15am EDT
Customer data platform also expands management team with hire of Tableau VP Jeff Mehalek

The world’s leading pure-play customer data platform (CDP) BlueConic today announced that Alteryx chief product officer and long-time Adobe executive, Suresh Vittal, has joined its board. In addition, former Tableau vice president of sales, Jeff Mehalek, has joined its management team to lead BlueConic’s sales operation as SVP of Sales. The hires come at a time of record growth for the company following the signing of multiple global blue-chip brands during the last quarter. Together, these additions bring a wealth of strategic growth and technology experience to BlueConic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005097/en/

Suresh Vittal, BlueConic (Photo: Business Wire)

Suresh Vittal, BlueConic (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our newly expanded leadership team sets the stage for what we expect to be another year of tremendous growth for the company,” said Bart Heilbron, CEO of BlueConic. “Over the past decade, Suresh has become one of the most prominent and influential leaders and visionaries in the martech space, and his expertise will be invaluable in guiding our strategic direction and roadmap going forward. Given his reputation and the key role he played in shaping marketing technology as we know it, Suresh joining our board is a further endorsement that BlueConic is the horse to pick in the global CDP race.”

Prior to his time at Alteryx and Adobe, Vittal served as chief product officer at Neolane, which was acquired by Adobe in 2013. As part of the integration, Suresh played a key role in rebranding Neolane to Adobe Campaign, oversaw the product, and led the go-to-market integration into the Adobe Marketing Cloud. Before joining Neolane, Vittal was instrumental in building and scaling the Customer Intelligence and Marketing Technology practices at Forrester Research.

Jeff Mehalek has been the driving force behind many high-growth startups. He brings more than 15 years of sales leadership experience to BlueConic, where he will be responsible for all new business sales, sales engineering, and business development. During his time at Tableau, Mehalek helped increase its market valuation by nearly 6x over a three-year period and played a key part in its acquisition by Salesforce. His career also includes time spent working at SAP, Ariba, and JP Morgan Chase.

“Jeff brings deep leadership experience and a proven track record of scaling technology companies. His deep SaaS and enterprise sales expertise will be instrumental in achieving our goals and guiding the company through its next phase of growth,” added Heilbron.

####

About BlueConic

BlueConic, the leading pure-play customer data platform, liberates companies’ first-party data from disparate systems and makes it accessible wherever and whenever it is required to transform customer relationships and drive business growth. Over 300 companies worldwide, including Hearst Newspapers, Heineken, ING, T-Mobile, UEFA, and VF Corp, use BlueConic to unify data into persistent, individual-level profiles, and then activate it across customer touchpoints and systems in support of a wide range of growth-focused initiatives, including customer lifecycle orchestration, modeling and analytics, digital products and experiences, audience-based monetization, and more. BlueConic is a global company with offices in the US and Europe. Learn more at www.blueconic.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @BlueConic.


© Business Wire 2021
