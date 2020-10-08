Log in
Martin Klus: Thanks to a trade agreement with the EU, Canada opens its doors to small and medium-sized businesses from Slovakia even at the time of the corona crisis

10/08/2020 | 04:55am EDT

'The smooth relationship between Slovakia and Canada is particularly important in the difficult times of the coronavirus pandemic when any help is welcome for the hard-tested economies. Thanks to the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between the EU and Canada (CETA), our trade has increased over the last three years, and there is still potential for further growth. Canada is ready to help promote small and medium-sized enterprises from Slovakia.'

This was announced by the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Martin Klus, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Bratislava, during a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to Slovakia, Heidi Albert Hulan, based in Vienna. She is also the Ambassador of Canada to Austria and the Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna and to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The bilateral relations between the Slovak Republic and Canada have long been of good quality and mutually beneficial in several areas. Our cooperation at the international level works equally well. In this context, the partners agreed on the need to further promote the principle of multilateralism and compliance with the rule of law in international relations.

The Canadian Ambassador, Heidi Alberta Hulan, acknowledged the ongoing communication with the Slovak Ministry of Defense and thanked the Slovak government for its decision to remain in NATO's operation Enhanced Forward Presence (EFP) in the Baltics until the end of the mission. She also promised assistance with the potential planning of mutual visits of top-level state officials, as soon as the pandemic situation in the world allows.

Slovakia and Canada, who are allies in the North-Atlantic Alliance, share the same democratic values and also have the same view on several current foreign policy issues. The partners therefore also discussed the current situation in Belarus and the resumed fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh.

'We agreed on the need for a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as soon as possible. In addition to the escalating tensions between the direct participants in the conflict - Azerbaijan and Armenia - we also consider the indirect military involvement of some countries to be worrying in terms of possible further developments. At the same time, we reject any geopolitical games in which innocent people suffer,' said Martin Klus, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic.

He added that, like Canada, Slovakia does not recognize Alexander Lukashenko as the legitimate president of Belarus and will continue to support his inclusion on the EU sanctions list. The only solution to the situation in Belarus after the rigged elections is to end the violence against demonstrators, have dialogue with citizens and announce new elections.

Canada is also following very closely the developments in Venezuela, and therefore Ambassador Heidi Alberta Hulan acknowledged Slovakia's decision to recognize the Venezuelan opposition leader, Juan Guaido, as the interim president of Venezuela. According to the diplomat, this clear position of the Slovak government has resonated in Canada.

'In the same way we view the issue of the necessity for the European and trans-atlantic integration of the countries of the Western Balkans which must not be left on their own in the region. If the European Union does not open the door to them in time, of course after they have met the set conditions, then there is a real risk that third parties will use it to strengthen their influence in the area, which may ultimately also be a threat for Slovakia,' said M. Klus.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 08:54:06 UTC
