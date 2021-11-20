Martin Klus after a meeting with his Estonian partner: “Slovakia, together with Estonia, supports the European future of our neighbours in the Western Balkans and in the Eastern Partnership.”

"We have excellent bilateral relations with Estonia and a common view on several European issues. We particularly share our understanding of the issue of enlargement, as both Slovakia and Estonia perceive that the credibility of the European Union (EU) is at stake without sufficient progress and concrete results. We therefore want to further intensify cooperation in order to support the European future of our neighbours. I am pleased that during our meeting my Estonian partner, Märt Volmer, was intensely interested in Slovakia's view on future developments in the region of the Western Balkans, as he is aware of our commitment and many years of experience in this area. Another issue that unites us and that we do not neglect is the Eastern Partnership with regard to which we support joint action on EU soil."

This was stated by the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Martin Klus on Thursday, November 18, 2021, in Bratislava, after bilateral online consultations with the Undersecretary for European Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia, Märt Volmer. They discussed the possibilities for further development of bilateral cooperation, and also current topics of European policy and the deteriorating pandemic situation in Europe. The partners agreed that Slovakia and Estonia have very similar positions on the issue of migration, hybrid attacks on the EU border with Belarus, and on the security situation in the Baltics. However, the theme of the Conference on the Future of Europe was also discussed.

"We exchanged experiences with the Estonian Minister for European Affairs from the Conference on the Future of Europe, including citizens' views on the future of the EU. We both see that discussions with the general public, especially young people, are key to the success of the Conference, and we also see that there are citizens'high expectations. We therefore agreed with my Estonian partner that the forthcoming French Presidency of the Council of the EU, which will coordinate the results of the Conference, is facing a great challenge," said Martin Klus, State Secretary of Slovak Foreign Ministry. He also stated that it is necessary to ensure that the voices of citizens are really heard and considered in the future policy-making process.

The theme of EU enlargement for the countries of the Western Balkans and the Eastern Partnership dominated the partners' talks on current European issues. According to State Secretary Klus, the Union cannot be a global player without being a credible partner for its neighbouring countries.

"It is high time that our promises about their European future, which we have made to these countries in our neighbourhood, also bring concrete and tangible results. In addition to the developments in the Western Balkan region, where Slovakia has long been involved, our other common theme with Estonia is the Eastern Partnership, where we support joint action on EU soil, especially in the context of the EU - Eastern Partnership Summit to be held on 15 December 2021, in Brussels," emphasized the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Martin Klus.

He also added that the December summit should re-establish long-term priorities and clearly confirm to the three most advanced Eastern Partnership associated partners - Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine - their European prospects because without it, it will be very difficult to expect further progress in the area of reforms.