Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Martyn Wade, CEO – GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS – Featured Today in Capital Link's Video Podcast Series “Riding the Waves of a Lifetime”

04/23/2021 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link is inaugurating today its video podcast series “Riding the Waves of a Lifetime” with an exclusive interview of Mr. Martyn Wade, Chief Executive Officer of Grindrod Shipping Holdings (NASDAQ: GRIN).

Registration is complimentary. The interview can be accessed at:
http://forums.capitallink.com/podcasts/RidingTheWaves/

RIDING THE WAVES OF A LIFETIME VIDEO PODCAST SERIES
This new video podcast series features Maritime Executives and Industry Leaders who will take us through their career journey and how they have adapted to the ever-changing business landscape from geopolitics to digital disruptions, reaching net-zero, tackling the unknown and positioning for the future.

The speakers will share life and career experiences, as well as their insight into leadership qualities, the highs and lows from sitting on the top of the organization, and what it takes to ride the waves of a lifetime. 

Finally, they will share their insight on where the industry is going, the challenges and opportunities ahead.

These video podcasts will air every second Friday or weekly, starting today, Friday, April 23, 2021.

The Opening 2021 Schedule, which will be regularly updated, is as follows:

  • Friday, April 23, 2021 – Mr. Martyn Wade, CEO, Grindrod Shipping Holdings                               
  • Friday, May 7, 2021 – Dr. Martin Stopford, Non-Executive President - Clarkson Research Services Ltd.
  • Friday, May 21, 2021 – Mr. Mats Berglund, CEO, Pacific Basin Shipping
  • Friday, June 4, 2021 – Ms. Sadan Kaptanoglu, CEO - Kapatnoglu Shipping; President - BIMCO
  • Friday, June 18, 2021 – Mr. Philippe Louis Dreyfus, Chairman - Louis Dreyfus Armateurs
  • Friday, June 25, 2021 – Mr. Hing Chao, Executive Chairman - Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings Limited
  • Friday, Jul 2, 2021 – Mr. Mark O’Neil, President – Columbia Shipmanagement; President – Intermanager
  • Friday, July 9, 2021 – Ms. Lois Zabrocky, CEO – International Seaways
  • Friday, July 23, 2021 –    Mr. Marco Fiori, CEO – Premuda SpA

*New line-up of speakers to be announced monthly.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Please visit: http://forums.capitallink.com/podcasts/RidingTheWaves/
Or, contact Nicolas Bornozis at forum@CapitalLink.com or + 1 212 661 7566

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
For sponsorship opportunities for Capital Link’s webinars, podcasts and conferences, please contact Anny Zhu at forum@CapitalLink.com

ORGANIZER CAPITAL LINK, INC.
Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. Capital Link provides Public and Investor Relations Services to several listed and non-listed shipping companies, including occasionally companies featured in podcasts and webinars, which are organized for educational and informational purposes only. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of investment conferences a year in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:08pPandemic thwarts efforts to end currency black markets, study says
RE
01:08pARUNDEL  : Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020
PU
01:08pSOFTWARE AG  : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
01:08pFour Tech Start-up Winners Set to Transform the Ports and Logistics Sector by Piloting Projects With Gulftainer
BU
01:08pGLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A. : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
01:07pPalladium extends record run, gold dips on strong U.S. data
RE
01:06pCORTICEIRA AMORIM SGPS S A  : Resilient sales (-5.2%) despite adverse global context
PU
01:05pROCHE HOLDINGS AG  : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
01:05pCOMMERZBANK AG  : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
01:04pCREDIT SUISSE  : Determination of the conversion ratio for the two series of mandatory convertible notes whose placement was announced on April 22 as well as the subscription ratio of the rights in relation to Series B of the mandatory convertible notes
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin sinks below $50,000 as cryptos stumble over Biden tax plans
2GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks up after tax scare; oil gains
3Wall St falls on capital tax increase angst; dollar rises
4Turkey detains dozens in cryptocurrency probe, seeks founder's arrest
5Bitcoin falls 7% as cryptos stumble over Biden tax plans

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ