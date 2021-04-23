NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link is inaugurating today its video podcast series “Riding the Waves of a Lifetime” with an exclusive interview of Mr. Martyn Wade, Chief Executive Officer of Grindrod Shipping Holdings (NASDAQ: GRIN).



Registration is complimentary. The interview can be accessed at:

http://forums.capitallink.com/podcasts/RidingTheWaves/

RIDING THE WAVES OF A LIFETIME VIDEO PODCAST SERIES

This new video podcast series features Maritime Executives and Industry Leaders who will take us through their career journey and how they have adapted to the ever-changing business landscape from geopolitics to digital disruptions, reaching net-zero, tackling the unknown and positioning for the future.

The speakers will share life and career experiences, as well as their insight into leadership qualities, the highs and lows from sitting on the top of the organization, and what it takes to ride the waves of a lifetime.

Finally, they will share their insight on where the industry is going, the challenges and opportunities ahead.

These video podcasts will air every second Friday or weekly, starting today, Friday, April 23, 2021.

The Opening 2021 Schedule, which will be regularly updated, is as follows:

Friday, April 23, 2021 – Mr. Martyn Wade , CEO, Grindrod Shipping Holdings

, CEO, Friday, May 7, 2021 – Dr. Martin Stopford , Non-Executive President - Clarkson Research Services Ltd.

, Non-Executive President - Friday, May 21, 2021 – Mr. Mats Berglund , CEO, Pacific Basin Shipping

, CEO, Friday, June 4, 2021 – Ms. Sadan Kaptanoglu , CEO - Kapatnoglu Shipping ; President - BIMCO

, CEO - ; President - Friday, June 18, 2021 – Mr. Philippe Louis Dreyfus , Chairman - Louis Dreyfus Armateurs

, Chairman - Friday, June 25, 2021 – Mr. Hing Chao , Executive Chairman - Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings Limited

, Executive Chairman - Friday, Jul 2, 2021 – Mr. Mark O’Neil , President – Columbia Shipmanagement ; President – Intermanager

, President – ; President – Friday, July 9, 2021 – Ms. Lois Zabrocky , CEO – International Seaways

, CEO – Friday, July 23, 2021 – Mr. Marco Fiori, CEO – Premuda SpA

*New line-up of speakers to be announced monthly.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: http://forums.capitallink.com/podcasts/RidingTheWaves/

Or, contact Nicolas Bornozis at forum@CapitalLink.com or + 1 212 661 7566

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

For sponsorship opportunities for Capital Link’s webinars, podcasts and conferences, please contact Anny Zhu at forum@CapitalLink.com

ORGANIZER – CAPITAL LINK, INC.

Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. Capital Link provides Public and Investor Relations Services to several listed and non-listed shipping companies, including occasionally companies featured in podcasts and webinars, which are organized for educational and informational purposes only. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of investment conferences a year in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.