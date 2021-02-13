Log in
Marutomo Co., Ltd. Announces the Release of New Bonito Dashi 350g

02/13/2021 | 02:55pm EST
IYO City, Feb. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

This is part of the efforts that the company is making to reach its customers in the US. The New Bonito Dashi 350g contains raw bonito flakes that are blended with a highly fragrant dashi or stock.

While announcing the launch of the new product, the CEO Hitoshi Imai affirmed that this was a great milestone for the 100 years that the company has been in existence. 

“The good thing about the New Bonito Dashi 350g is that it can be used in a variety of dishes such as miso soup, udon, and fried rice. Over the past 100 years, we have mastered the art of producing great products that match the needs of our customers.” He said.

The New Bonito Dashi 350g has also been finished into soluble granules making it effortless to use in various situations. It provides a well-balanced seasoning that allows for the making a full-fledged soup stock just by dissolving.

Amazon Product Link:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N5OAAPO?ref=myi_title_dp

About MARUTOMO CO., LTD.

Founded in 1918, Marutomo is a long-standing Japanese company with business spanning over 100 years. We have a wide range of products and categories such as; bonito flake packs, flower bonito flakes, thick/mixed flakes, dried sardines, dashi stock etc. Products come as liquid dashi, powdered dashi packs and even pet food. It is one of the country’s top companies and was also the first food manufacturing company in Japan to conform to standards set by HACCP, the world’s systematic manufacturing standard, and GMP. Additionally, by acquiring the appropriate certification, we can deliver safety and security to our factories. 

For inquiries from customers and the press regarding this release, please contact:

Global brand Inc. / JAPAN

+81-80-9644-4222

Website: http://globalbrand.co.jp/usa/

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/Global-Brand-102715218383091?_rdc=1&_rdr

Instagram: https://instagram.com/global.brand_

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/marutomo-co-ltd-announces-the-release-of-new-bonito-dashi-350g-2.html

Attachment 


Media Company: Global Brand, Inc.
Media Name: Takahiro Yamada 
Media Phone: +81-(0)52-686-2095. 
Media Email: support_globalbrand@customers.prdistribution.org

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
