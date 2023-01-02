Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner in 'critical condition' after snow plow accident

01/02/2023 | 05:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Premiere for television series Hawkeye in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is in "critical but stable" condition after being injured in an accident while plowing snow, entertainment magazine Variety reported on Monday.

Oscar-nominated Renner, 51, has owned a home in Washoe County, Nevada for several years, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. That area in northern Nevada received heavy snowfall on New Year's Eve.

The actor has starred in multiple Marvel projects. In addition to being an Avenger, Renner has starred in two "Mission: Impossible" films, as well as "Arrival," "American Hustle" and "28 Weeks Later."

He won best actor for the 2008 film "The Hurt Locker" and has received two Oscar nominations for the crime drama film "The Town".

(Writing by Scott Dill; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
05:43aSyria weakens official exchange rate
RE
05:43aStocks buoyant while darker forecasts gather on the horizon
RE
05:29aMarvel actor Jeremy Renner in 'critical condition' after snow plow accident
RE
05:26aUnions call for "sensible" proposals to help end UK rail strikes
AN
05:15aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee ends flat in first trading day of year, premiums fall
RE
05:10aIsraeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank clash
RE
05:10aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares close first 2023 session on a positive note on metals boost
RE
05:07aINDIA BONDS-Bond yields rise on elevated Jan-March state debt sale plan
RE
04:57aIndia's utility vehicles sales rise in Dec, demand for entry-level cars muted
RE
04:50aGerman yields drop from highest in over decade before inflation data
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1European shares rise in first trading session of 2023
2Airbus interested in minority share in Atos's Evidian - Les Echos
3News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
4CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
5Dubai scraps 30% tax on alcohol sales amid economic rebound

HOT NEWS