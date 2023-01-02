Marvel actor Jeremy Renner in 'critical condition' after snow plow accident

Oscar-nominated Renner, 51, has owned a home in Washoe County, Nevada for several years, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. That area in northern Nevada received heavy snowfall on New Year's Eve.

The actor has starred in multiple Marvel projects. In addition to being an Avenger, Renner has starred in two "Mission: Impossible" films, as well as "Arrival," "American Hustle" and "28 Weeks Later."

He won best actor for the 2008 film "The Hurt Locker" and has received two Oscar nominations for the crime drama film "The Town".

(Writing by Scott Dill; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Bernadette Baum)