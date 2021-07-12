Maryland Based Real Estate Developer, Tom Natelli, Joins the Board of Quantum Loophole

Frederick County, MD set to be home to Quantum Loophole’s first master-planned data center community

Quantum Loophole, Inc., innovative developer of first-of-its-kind master planned data center communities, announced today that Tom Natelli, CEO and principal owner of Natelli Communities, a privately held real estate investment and development concern with corporate offices in Gaithersburg, Maryland, has made a significant investment in Quantum Loophole and joined its Board of Directors.

Quantum Loophole recently announced their plans to develop Maryland’s first gigawatt scale data center community. The project is set to bring significant investments to Frederick County. Natelli’s first-hand experience with large-scale master-planned development projects bolsters Quantum Loophole’s capabilities for comprehensively planning and executing next-generation data center communities in Maryland and across the country. Tom also brings extensive board level experience, having served on the board of several publicly traded companies and not-for-profit institutions.

“Quantum Loophole’s thoughtful approach to the design and implementation of large-scale data center communities – by implementing the most advanced technologies, promoting sustainability, mitigating environmental impacts and designing with sensitivity to the impacts on the local community – is consistent with the principals we operate under,” commented Tom Natelli. “Striking the proper balance between meeting the design requirements for the next generation of advanced data centers and managing the impacts on the environment is critical to the long-term success of the entire digital industry. The company’s attention to detail and focus on achieving this balance is refreshing in the data center world. Frederick County will no doubt become a template for the next-generation of data center communities for years to come.”

“Tom's focus on good sense, master-planned developments is both an inspiration and a guiding light for Quantum Loophole’s first clean cloud community in Frederick County,” comments Josh Snowhorn, Founder and CEO of Quantum Loophole. “His vast experience and focus on symbiotic development that bridges community, environment and business use have been instrumental in ensuring our approach meets local needs as well as the data center industry’s future vision of what’s possible.”

Master planning enables streamlined construction and improves project timelines. Quantum Loophole’s project plans include efficient design for sustainable power and water use, investments in robust fiber connectivity, a nature-first design aesthetic to protect views and reduce visibility from public roadways, and thoughtful preservation of existing structures important to local history.

Snowhorn adds, “We have no doubt that Quantum Loophole’s holistic approach to data center community developments will lift the industry’s standards and reshape the future of digital infrastructure capabilities. We are excited to work with Tom and look forward to realizing our vision with support from Frederick County’s dedicated staff and elected officials, including County Executive Jan Gardner and the County Council. The future is now - and we’re raising the bar.”

About Quantum Loophole

Quantum Loophole disrupts data center development delays with rapid platform delivery for land, power, connectivity, and scale. The company’s first-of-its-kind gigawatt-scale, master planned data center development approach uniquely addresses the scalability, connectivity, and cost-efficiency challenges of today’s large-scale deployments. Powered by innovative energy, fiber, and access control systems, Quantum Loophole’s master planned communities take the guesswork out of adding needed data center capacity, allowing hyperscalers, enterprises, and colocation providers speed go-to-market capabilities. Incorporating renewable energy, land and water improvements, Quantum Loophole offers an environmentally sound approach that reduces the overall carbon footprint while fully enabling powered land with the highest level of connectivity, reliability, and security.

