Maryland Tech Council :'s Life Sciences Division Announces 2021 Bio Innovation Conference, Region's First In-Person Life Sciences Conference Since 2019

06/28/2021 | 01:40pm EDT
Region’s Premiere Life Sciences Forum to be Held In-Person and Virtually October 4-5, 2021

The Maryland Tech Council (MTC), Maryland’s largest technology and life sciences trade association, announced today that registration is open for the 2021 Bio Innovation Conference, the first fully integrated event featuring in-person and virtual experiences for the region’s life sciences community.

Held Monday, October 4, 2021 through Tuesday, October 5, 2021, the Bio Innovation Conference is the region’s premiere forum for professionals from industry, academia, and government to make new professional connections and explore trends in this burgeoning industry. Topics on the conference agenda include vaccines, cell and gene therapy, biomanufacturing, regulatory trends and workforce and talent challenges.

To register for the conference, visit the 2021 Bio Innovation Conference Registration page. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Interested parties should contact Wendy Worm, Vice President of Marketing and Programs of the Maryland Tech Council, via the event registration page.

The Bio Innovation Conference is the only biotechnology conference in Maryland to feature the BIO One-on-One Partnering™ system, a virtual platform that simplifies the process of searching for, identifying, and meeting with potential partners and business development executives. The BIO One-on-One Partnering™ system will allow you to pre-schedule private, virtual, 30-minute meetings in meeting spaces at the conference, source potential partnerships with a senior-level audience, and communicate directly with management in life sciences fields.

“As the region’s premiere collaborative community for the life sciences industry, we are deeply committed to safely bringing our community back together again,” said Marty Rosendale, CEO of the Maryland Tech Council. “The 2021 Bio Innovation Conference will be a valuable forum for anyone seeking to deepen their professional relationships and explore the future of life sciences in a post-pandemic world.”

ABOUT THE MARYLAND TECH COUNCIL

The Maryland Tech Council (MTC) is a collaborative community that is actively engaged in building strong technology and life science industries by supporting the efforts of our individual members. We are the largest technology and life sciences trade association in the state of Maryland, and we provide value by giving members a forum to learn, share, and connect. MTC brings the region’s community together into a single, united organization that empowers our members to achieve their business goals through advocacy, networking and education. The vision for the Maryland Tech Council is to propel Maryland to become the number one innovation economy for life sciences and technology in the country. For more information: mdtechcouncil.com.


