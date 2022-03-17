Log in
Maserati to consider more limited edition cars as it pursues electrification

03/17/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
Maserati presents its fully-electric GranTurismo Folgore

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Maserati is considering more limited edition, super sports cars like its MC20, Chief Executive Davide Grasso said on Thursday as Stellantis' luxury brand embraces electrification.

"Yes, there is scope for that, clients are interested, but (I) don't want to say more," Grasso said presenting the brand's electrification strategy.

The MC20 super sport car, costing over 200,000 euros ($222,000), was first presented in 2020 to lead Maserati's turnaround, bolstering the group's presence in the high-end auto market.

Maserati, which will present its new Grecale sport utility vehicle (SUV) next week, aims to offer a so-called 'Folgore' full-electric version of each model, including the MC20, by 2025 and to be entirely full-electric by 2030.

Maserati's first battery electric vehicle (BEV) will be the new GranTurismo, debuting in 2023, while the Grecale will also be available in an EV version later next year.

Grasso said the upcoming models would be based on a Maserati platform but then the brand would be part of a wider technology convergence within the Stellantis group.

"Still, we need to pursue some uniqueness for Maserati and its high performance footprint," he said.

Deliveries for the Grecale will start in the summer for the EMEA region and will follow right after in the United States.

Maserati, a separate business unit within Stellantis, returned to operating profit last year, with adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 103 million euros and a 47% increase of its net revenues, to 2.021 billion euros.

The brand delivered 24,200 cars last year, up 7.3% from 2020.

"We've got a trajectory in mind for sales, but we're focusing more on profitability and quality product quality," Grasso said. ($1 = 0.9043 euros)

($1 = 0.9010 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STELLANTIS N.V. -2.85% 14.624 Real-time Quote.-9.69%
