Masha Sedova Named as One of Fast Company's 2021 Most Creative People in Business

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Security, an innovator in predictive analytics and attack surface management, today announced that president and cofounder Masha Sedova has been recognized by Fast Company on its list of the Most Creative People in Business. The 12th annual list honors an influential and diverse group of leaders from a vast range of global industries including technology, science, design, entertainment, healthcare, media, government, nonprofit, sports, and food.

The Most Creative People in Business list recognizes individuals who, through innovative thinking and bold action, have made an impact in their industry by doing something that's never been done before.

Masha Sedova is an award-winning cybersecurity expert, speaker, and trainer focused on helping companies transform their workforce from a security risk into a key element of cyberdefense. She is the co-founder of Elevate Security delivering a first-of-its-kind platform that enables organizations to identify organizational risk, predict future incidents, and proactively defend their workforce while ensuring a productive business. Before Elevate, Masha was a security executive at Salesforce where she built and led the human risk team. In addition, shehas been a member of the board of directors for the National Cyber Security Alliance and a regular presenter at conferences such as Blackhat, RSA, OWASP, and SANS. To learn more about how Masha's work is changing the landscape of cybersecurity, join Elevate's upcoming webcast: Creative Cybersecurity.

Introduced in 2009, the Most Creative People list was quickly established as one of Fast Company's most esteemed franchises. Each year, the magazine's editors present an all-new list of people chosen according to a proprietary methodology. See the 2021 complete list and join the social media conversation using #FCMostCreative.

ABOUT ELEVATE SECURITY

Elevate Security was founded in 2017 by two former Salesforce security executives to address one of the most challenging aspects of building an enterprise security program: getting ahead of incidents before they happen. The Elevate Security Platform helps enterprise security leaders gain deep visibility into their biggest workforce security risks to prevent ransomware, account takeover, and data loss. Elevate Security enables CISOs to transform beyond managing incidents to proactively addressing their riskiest users with automated playbooks. The cloud-based platform integrates with leading security technologies to analyze users behavior and history to identify who is most likely to be attacked and automatically orchestrate additional security for these users. Elevate Security is trusted by leading enterprises in industries such as financial services, technology, healthcare, and more who rely on our proactive solution to strengthen their workforce security posture. For more information, visit: https://elevatesecurity.com/

Media Contact:

Michael Teeling

415-215-1769

316246@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/masha-sedova-named-as-one-of-fast-companys-2021-most-creative-people-in-business-301351940.html

SOURCE Elevate Security