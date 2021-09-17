Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Masks Required in Government Buildings

09/17/2021 | 09:02pm EDT
Masks Required in Government Buildings
Published: September 18, 2021
By: Suzette Ebanks

As of Monday, 20 September, members of the public must wear face masks inside all government buildings, as the Civil Service increases safety protocols to minimise the spread of COVID-19. People visiting government buildings are asked to bring their own masks and follow the direction of security officers.

Updated: September 18, 2021
Category: Government, Politics & Public Administration , Health, Nutrition & Care

Disclaimer

Cayman Islands Government published this content on 18 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2021 01:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
