Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mass General Brigham Launches Integrated Sports Medicine Program

08/02/2021 | 11:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Boston, MA, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass General Brigham today announced a new integrated Sports Medicine program that will redefine the sports medicine experience for patients, ensuring seamless, multidisciplinary care from diagnosis through rehabilitation. The program brings together more than 200 specialized physicians and surgeons, and thousands of health care professionals from across the Mass General Brigham system, giving patients access to world-class treatment no matter where they are.  

“Our long tradition of expertise and innovation in nonsurgical and surgical orthopedic care has established Mass General Brigham as a premier sports medicine provider and a nationally recognized leader in clinical and translational research in sports medicine,” said Peter Asnis, MD, Director of Professional Sports, Mass General Brigham. “With this new program, we are expanding access to our network and making it easier for all patients – whether they are professional athletes, weekend warriors or just those who lead an active lifestyle – to get the resources and care they need to achieve and feel their best.” 

Through the new Mass General Brigham sports medicine program, patients can access world-renowned knee, shoulder, hip, hand and arm, and foot and ankle specialists from across the system through one centralized point of contact. The program includes Primary Care, Sports Surgery, Physical Therapy, Physiatry and Athletic Training, as well as specialized programs, including Concussion Care, Regenerative Care, Performance Optimization, Nutrition, Sports Psychology and Women’s Sports Medicine. 

“With our incredible range of specialists, we have a unique advantage where we can truly integrate and coordinate all elements of treating an injury including surgery, rehabilitation, nutrition and performance improvement,” said Christian Lattermann, MD, Co-Chair, Mass General Brigham Sports Medicine. “By streamlining the care process for patients and providing a team-based approach that covers the entire spectrum of Sports Medicine, we will improve the patient experience and enhance patient outcomes.”

Patients will have the ability to see specialists at locations throughout the system as well as through same day virtual visits, allowing them to receive quality care that is convenient to them. As part of the program, Mass General Brigham has also created a state-of-the-art Sports Medicine wellness and return-to-performance-focused Sports Performance and Research Center. 

More information about the Sports Medicine program can be found at massgeneralbrigham.org.

About Mass General Brigham

Mass General Brigham is an integrated academic healthcare system, uniting great minds in medicine to make life-changing impact for patients in our communities and people around the world. Mass General Brigham connects a full continuum of care across a system of academic medical centers, community and specialty hospitals, a health insurance plan, physician networks, community health centers, home care, and long-term care services. Mass General Brigham is a non-profit organization that is committed to patient care, research, teaching, and service to the community. In addition, Mass General Brigham is one of the nation’s leading biomedical research organizations and a principal teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. For more information, please visit massgeneralbrigham.org.

Media Contact

Mass General Brigham:
Rich Copp rcopp@partners.org
Bridget Perry bperry7@partners.org

Attachment 


Rich Copp
Mass General Brigham
617-278-1031
rcopp@partners.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:22aFRESENIUS : Quarterly Financial Report H1/21 (PDF)
PU
11:22aFRESENIUS : Factsheet (PDF)
PU
11:22aKANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : Jul 31 2021
PU
11:22aAVNET : Distributing Wisdom Episode 2 Brings Suppliers Together To Discuss The Evolving Industry
PU
11:22aAUDACY : STAR-STUDDED COUNTRY MUSIC EVENT “STARS AND STRINGS” RETURNS TO NEW YORK CITY
PU
11:22aBERKELEY : Snow Hill Wharf honoured at Midlands Residential Property Awards
PU
11:22aSNAP ON INCORPORATED : Mitchell 1 Receives 2021 PTEN Innovation Award
PU
11:22aPOLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S A : TAURON and PGNiG share a letter of intent regarding ECSW
PU
11:22aKOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Enters into MoU with National Small Industries Corporation to Offer Loans to MSMEs
PU
11:22aCRAWFORD MPANY : Computerised car keys don't lie … fraudulent GAP claim revealed
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter's Dorsey leads $29 billion buyout of lending pioneer Afterpay
2FLATEXDEGIRO AG : FLATEXDEGIRO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3ALLIANZ SE : Allianz Warns of Risk to Earnings From Structured Alpha Funds Investigations
4Wall Street avoids delta anxiety to push stocks near record highs
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : doubles profit, hints at share buybacks as bad loan fears ease

HOT NEWS