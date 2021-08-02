Mass General Brigham Launches Integrated Sports Medicine Program

Boston, MA, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass General Brigham today announced a new integrated Sports Medicine program that will redefine the sports medicine experience for patients, ensuring seamless, multidisciplinary care from diagnosis through rehabilitation. The program brings together more than 200 specialized physicians and surgeons, and thousands of health care professionals from across the Mass General Brigham system, giving patients access to world-class treatment no matter where they are.



“Our long tradition of expertise and innovation in nonsurgical and surgical orthopedic care has established Mass General Brigham as a premier sports medicine provider and a nationally recognized leader in clinical and translational research in sports medicine,” said Peter Asnis, MD, Director of Professional Sports, Mass General Brigham. “With this new program, we are expanding access to our network and making it easier for all patients – whether they are professional athletes, weekend warriors or just those who lead an active lifestyle – to get the resources and care they need to achieve and feel their best.”



Through the new Mass General Brigham sports medicine program, patients can access world-renowned knee, shoulder, hip, hand and arm, and foot and ankle specialists from across the system through one centralized point of contact. The program includes Primary Care, Sports Surgery, Physical Therapy, Physiatry and Athletic Training, as well as specialized programs, including Concussion Care, Regenerative Care, Performance Optimization, Nutrition, Sports Psychology and Women’s Sports Medicine.



“With our incredible range of specialists, we have a unique advantage where we can truly integrate and coordinate all elements of treating an injury including surgery, rehabilitation, nutrition and performance improvement,” said Christian Lattermann, MD, Co-Chair, Mass General Brigham Sports Medicine. “By streamlining the care process for patients and providing a team-based approach that covers the entire spectrum of Sports Medicine, we will improve the patient experience and enhance patient outcomes.”



Patients will have the ability to see specialists at locations throughout the system as well as through same day virtual visits, allowing them to receive quality care that is convenient to them. As part of the program, Mass General Brigham has also created a state-of-the-art Sports Medicine wellness and return-to-performance-focused Sports Performance and Research Center.



More information about the Sports Medicine program can be found at massgeneralbrigham.org.



