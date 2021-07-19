Log in
Mass General Brigham Partners with YouTube to Increase Access to Trusted Medical Experts

07/19/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
Boston, MA, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass General Brigham today announced a new partnership with the digital video platform YouTube to offer patients easier access to credible medical information from Mass General Brigham’s world-renowned physicians, researchers and health care experts.  

“Our system is committed to providing credible, trusted information for our patients,” said Ravi Thadhani, MD, MPH, Chief Academic Officer at Mass General Brigham. “By working together with a global digital platform like YouTube, we will broaden the reach of our experts and greatly expand access to trusted health information not just to those in our communities, but to all people around the world.”

Mass General Brigham, along with other leading healthcare and research institutions, will help create entertaining, evidence-based videos to share medical information about a variety of health and science topics—like mRNA research, mental health, heart health, and many more. The goal is to produce multiple videos per week for the platform, working to make it easier for people to find authoritative information they can trust.  

“In our increasingly digital world, the next phase in health communication is video, where health care professionals can connect with patients and answer their questions in a way that is both visual and personal,” said Garth Graham, MD, Director and Global Head of Healthcare and Public Health  YouTube. “YouTube, which has more than 2 billion monthly active users, has the potential to be a transformative tool for public health and can positively impact communities at scale.” 

In the coming weeks, YouTube is adding new features to accompany some health-related searches and videos. The platform is adding new “health source information panels” on videos to provide context about authoritative sources, and “health content shelves” that highlight videos from these sources when people search for specific health topics. These features are aimed at helping people more easily navigate and evaluate credible health information.  

To help identify the right sources to include in these new features, the videos will be drafted using the principles developed by an expert panel convened by the National Academy of Medicine, a not-for-profit, non-government organization that brings together the top experts in health, medicine, and biomedical science to provide unbiased, evidence-based guidance about health and science.  

About Mass General Brigham
Mass General Brigham is an integrated academic healthcare system, uniting great minds in medicine to make life-changing impact for patients in our communities and people around the world. Mass General Brigham connects a full continuum of care across a system of academic medical centers, community and specialty hospitals, a health insurance plan, physician networks, community health centers, home care, and long-term care services. Mass General Brigham is a non-profit organization that is committed to patient care, research, teaching, and service to the community. In addition, Mass General Brigham is one of the nation’s leading biomedical research organizations and a principal teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. For more information, please visit massgeneralbrigham.org.

Media Contact
Mass General Brigham:
Rich Copp rcopp@partners.org
Bridget Perry bperry7@partners.org

Rich Copp
Mass General Brigham
617-278-1031
rcopp@partners.org

HOT NEWS