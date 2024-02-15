STORY: Norwegian mass killer Anders Breivik has lost his human rights case and will remain in isolation in prison, a court ruled on Thursday (February 15).

The far-right fanatic killed 77 people - most of them teenagers - in a bombing and shooting rampage in 2011.

In January, he sued the state arguing his prison conditions violated his human rights.

Breivik testified he was sorry for what he had done and broke down in tears...

saying his life in prison isolation was a nightmare that left him considering suicide daily.

A psychologist who co-wrote a fresh risk assessment about the killer testified a day later that he was neither depressed nor suicidal and was doing "very well."

The court says his sentencing conditions are not "disproportionately burdensome"...

and that there has been no violation of his human rights.

Breivik will appeal the ruling, his lawyer said.

Breivik is serving a 21-year sentence, which can be extended for as long as he is deemed a threat to society.