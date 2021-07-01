Log in
MassMutual Appoints Julieta Sinisgalli as Treasurer

07/01/2021 | 02:06pm EDT
Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) today announced the appointment of Julieta Sinisgalli as Treasurer. Sinisgalli replaces Todd Picken, who has retired from MassMutual.

Sinisgalli, who has over two decades of experience in financial services including previously working at MassMutual, will be responsible for strategically optimizing MassMutual’s financial position through the leadership and governance of corporate and investment banking, credit, working capital, and liquidity. She will report to Greta Hager, MassMutual’s Head of Financial Planning & Analysis.

“We are delighted to welcome Julieta back to MassMutual in her new role as Treasurer,” said Hager. “Julieta’s wealth of knowledge and proven leadership experience make her uniquely qualified for this important role and an invaluable addition to our leadership team. I also want to thank Todd Picken for his contributions to MassMutual over the years and wish him well in his retirement.”

For the last nine years, Sinisgalli has served as an advisor and partner to MassMutual, most recently for its Finance organization and also previously worked for the company’s Enterprise Risk Management team, leading the design and implementation of MassMutual’s investment risk management framework. In addition to her work with MassMutual, Sinisgalli spent a decade with General Electric in Corporate Treasury and Asset Management senior roles.

Sinisgalli graduated Summa Cum Laude from the Universidad Católica Argentina Buenos Aires, Argentina where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and accounting.

About MassMutual

MassMutual is a leading mutual life insurance company that is run for the benefit of its members and participating policyowners. Founded in 1851, the company has been continually guided by one consistent purpose: we help people secure their future and protect the ones they love. With a focus on delivering long-term value, MassMutual offers a wide range of protection, accumulation, wealth management and retirement products and services. For more information, visit massmutual.com.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS