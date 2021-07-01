MassMutual Appoints Julieta Sinisgalli as Treasurer

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) today announced the appointment of Julieta Sinisgalli as Treasurer. Sinisgalli replaces Todd Picken, who has retired from MassMutual.

Sinisgalli, who has over two decades of experience in financial services including previously working at MassMutual, will be responsible for strategically optimizing MassMutual’s financial position through the leadership and governance of corporate and investment banking, credit, working capital, and liquidity. She will report to Greta Hager, MassMutual’s Head of Financial Planning & Analysis.

“We are delighted to welcome Julieta back to MassMutual in her new role as Treasurer,” said Hager. “Julieta’s wealth of knowledge and proven leadership experience make her uniquely qualified for this important role and an invaluable addition to our leadership team. I also want to thank Todd Picken for his contributions to MassMutual over the years and wish him well in his retirement.”

For the last nine years, Sinisgalli has served as an advisor and partner to MassMutual, most recently for its Finance organization and also previously worked for the company’s Enterprise Risk Management team, leading the design and implementation of MassMutual’s investment risk management framework. In addition to her work with MassMutual, Sinisgalli spent a decade with General Electric in Corporate Treasury and Asset Management senior roles.

Sinisgalli graduated Summa Cum Laude from the Universidad Católica Argentina Buenos Aires, Argentina where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and accounting.

