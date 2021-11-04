Massachusetts Innovation Network Announces the 2021 Eddies Winners

The Massachusetts Innovation Network celebrated the wrap-up of its 2021 Innovation Season last night at the NorthStar Campus in Lincoln, MA. The 8-month long season started with 119 startup teams representing 8 Innovation Tracks; 23 teams advanced to the final, live phase of the competition (October 6) which included final pitches and exhibit of the technologies. Through the program the teams received individualized mentorship, specifically-designed mentorship modules to address their needs, and hands-on support to thrust them forward towards their commercialization and scaling journey. The season culminated with an exciting Evening of Innovation, during which 11 companies were honored with The Eddie (formerly New England Innovation Award).

The ceremony featured a keynote address by Aron Ain, CEO of UKG. Aron has built a company where everyone loves to work, where employees feel truly cared for, respected and energized.

Author of the award-winning book “WorkInspired: How to Build an Organization Where Everyone Loves to Work”, Mr. Ain shared some surprising simple rules on how to achieve success by focusing on your greatest asset – your people. He also presented the 2021 Robert J. Crowley Eddie Award and signed his book for all the finalist teams.

The 2021 Eddies Winners are:

Biotech: Ichosia Biotechnology

Cleantech & Sustainability: Evergreens

Healthy Living: PlenOptika

Medical Devices: Dynocardia

Minority-Owned: ShikiWrap

Robotics: TargetArm

Smart Living & IoT: RaySecur

Technology & IT: GelSight

Social Impact: We Are America Project and Student Clinic for Immigrant Justice

The cross-category, Robert J. Crowley Eddie Award, which honors the individual or team that embodies the values of breakthrough thinking, passion to improve lives and unwavering commitment to the spirit of advancement was bestowed to Dr. Jon Bloom and his team at Podimetrics.

We extend our Warmest Congratulations and Best Wishes for continued success to all our startups, finalists and winners , and look forward to sharing their stories, successes and achievements in the years to come!

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104006037/en/