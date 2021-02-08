Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Massive German state aid to virus-hit firms? Others in EU doing as much or more -Vestager

02/08/2021 | 12:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Concerns that Germany may have an unfair competitive advantage because of billions of euros pumped into its virus-hit companies are not backed by data which show other EU states doing as much if not more for their businesses, Europe's antitrust chief said.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, European Union Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager has approved 3.1 trillion euros ($3.7 trillion) in state aid to airlines, restaurants, farmers, entertainers and others across the 27-country bloc suffering from the economic hit of COVID-19.

Germany accounts for 51% of the total approved aid to date, trailed by Italy with 14.7%, France at 13.9% and Spain at 4.8%.

That has triggered concerns among some EU countries that German aid may tilt the level playing field, giving companies in Europe's largest economy an unfair advantage.

Vestager, in an interview with Reuters on Monday, cautioned against reading too much into the approved sums versus the amounts that were actually disbursed by EU governments.

"What we saw when we looked at the funds paid out, we saw quite a different pattern. And this is of course why it is really interesting to see what are the real sums that are being paid out," Vestager said.

"Germany paid out about 25-27% of the total (approved) aid paid out, France more or less the same, maybe a little bit more actually, then Spain and Italy. So you get a much more nuanced picture when you look at the actual spending," she said.

Vestager was referring to the period between mid-March and end June last year when she gave the green light to 2.3 trillion euros in state aid, of which 354 billion was paid out.

Of this total, France disbursed 123 billion, Germany 96 billion, Spain 65 billion and Italy 26 billion.

In relative terms, the Spanish payout amounted to 5.3% of its gross domestic product, France's figure was 5.1%, Poland 2.9% and Germany 2.8% in the same period.

"I think it is important because it shows that the worries a lot of people had about a complete fragmentation of the single market, of course it is good to have that worry, but also when you look at the nuance, it is not a given that the worry will actually materialize," Vestager said.

The European Commission is now seeking the latest data from EU countries on their disbursements to get a more comprehensive picture.

($1 = 0.8296 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:41a15 Minimum Wage Would Cut Employment, Reduce Poverty, CBO Study Finds -- 2nd Update
DJ
06:39aRichard hatchett, ceo, cepi says vastly too early to dismiss astrazeneca vaccine
RE
06:39aWORLD BANK : COVID-19 Pandemic Pushes Rwanda into Recession, Severely Impacts Human Capital
PU
06:34aWho's chief scientist says after south africa tests we mustn't conclude this vaccine doesn't work at all
RE
06:32aMester says economic inclusion is really important to the overall economy
RE
06:29aMassive German state aid to virus-hit firms? Others in EU doing as much or more -Vestager
RE
06:29aMassive German state aid to virus-hit firms? Others in EU doing as much or more -Vestager
RE
06:29aMester says aid for unemployed and underemployed and investment in vaccine distribution can help economy
RE
06:24aYield on 30-year Treasury Hits 2% for First Time Since Pandemic
DJ
06:23aDollar steadies after U.S. jobs-related losses
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Musk's Tesla electrifies bitcoin with $1.5 billion bet, car payments pledge
2SoftBank's Son hails 'golden eggs' as Vision Fund rallies
3BREXIT: Why the exodus to Paris has not (yet?) come to pass
4RWE, Total, BP among winners in UK offshore wind farm auction
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Lawmakers challenge HSBC on Hong Kong activist's accounts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ