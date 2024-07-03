(Reuters) - Around 250,000 people had gathered at the Hindu religious congregation in northern India where 116 people died in a stampede, more than triple the capacity permitted by authorities, according to a police document reviewed by Reuters.

The stampede happened at a religious function in a village in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh state, about 200 km (125 miles) southeast of the New Delhi, where police had given permission for 80,000 people to gather, according to the document.

Around 250,000 people attended, said the document, the police first information report of the tragedy.

The stampede occurred when a crowd of devotees started pushing towards the stage after the event to touch the preacher, who was coming down from a stage, Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has said.

Local media said the event was organised by a group of devotees, but did not identify anyone. ANI news agency, in which Reuters has a minority stake, said police were trying to ascertain the whereabouts of the preacher.

Police officials in Hathras were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Saurabh Sharma and Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

